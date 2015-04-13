21 Apps to Boost Productivity, Accountability and Success

April 13, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter how you work or what type of business you run, being productive is a must. But techniques and strategies aren’t enough if you don’t have the tools needed to implement them. Fortunately, there’s an app for that!

Here are 21 apps that are guaranteed to boost your productivity, accountability and success:

1. Asana

While there are tons of different project-management apps out there, Asana is by far one of my favorites. Once set up, this app helps you reduce internal email, delegate tasks and check the status of your projects from one central dashboard.

2. Venmo

If you need to send payments quickly and securely, this is your app. With no forms to fill out and no fees for payment, Venmo is a great alternative to solutions such as Paypal.

3. TripIt

Tracking travel is important -- not just for organizational purposes, but for expense and tax filing as well. TripIt succeeds in keeping all of your important information in one place.

4. Focus@Will

Distraction is a huge challenge facing most business owners, but it’s one that can be avoided. If you like to listen to music while you work, check out Focus@Will, an app that provides special playlists designed to improve focus and bolster creativity.

5. UberConference

Conference calls on the go can be hit and miss, but not with UberConference. This app lets you to see participants’ LinkedIn profiles and record your meetings so you don’t lose an important point.

6. Evernote

One of the most versatile note-taking and storage apps available, Evernote is accessible from any device. The cloud-based app allows you to store, edit and tag documents for effortless organization.

7. Square

Whether you need to take payments on the go occasionally or frequently combine work and travel, Square is the app that can make it happen.

8. Producteev

Delegation is an important part of business success, whether your team is large or small. Producteev, a powerful task management program, allows you to easily assign tasks to other team members, as well as hold them accountable.

9. FlipBoard

Staying up to date on news and industry changes is easy with FlipBoard. Don’t waste time flipping between a dozen different websites -- this app summarizes your favorite feeds in one place.

10. Pocket Analytics

Every business owner should know the status of his or her business at all times, and that includes web analytics. This app provides an easy-to-read mobile overview and a dashboard that tracks multiple services.

11. Contactually

Keeping in touch with members of your network is important, and Contactually makes it easy. Allowing you to segment your contacts and assign follow-up cycles to each category, this app makes sure you never lose touch with your team or your prospects.

12. Refresh

Ever shown up to a meeting, only to be embarrassed by your lack of knowledge about the person you’re connecting with? With Refresh -- which syncs with Facebook, LinkedIn and other services -- you’ll have all the information about the person you’re meeting and your past interactions at your fingertips.

13. Sunrise

If you’ve got multiple calendars floating around, you need Sunrise. This easy-to-use calendar app connects seamlessly to all major calendar services, allowing you to stay on task and productive.

14. TrackMaven

Staying ahead of your competition is a challenge, but TrackMaven can help. The app can optimize your content distribution and help you identify marketing opportunities, while also tracking your competitors’ content and strategies.

15. Invoice2Go

Never forget to invoice a customer again! This app enables you to send professional-looking invoices quickly, no matter where you are, ending overlooked billing and forgotten amounts due.

16. Skitch

Skitch makes it effortless to add markup or annotations to existing content. If your job involves providing frequent feedback, this app makes it easy to give and simple to understand!

17. Mint

Proper money management is important, whether you’re saving up personally for an upcoming expense or a Fortune 500 company managing a vast number of people and resources. With Mint, you can get a quick snapshot of your financial situation any time you log in to your account.

18. EchoSign

Never find yourself scrambling for a scanner again! EchoSign lets you to sign vital business documents electronically and records your document history, making future document audits painless.

19. Hootsuite

Save time on your social media marketing efforts by managing all of your social profiles in a single app with Hootsuite. It’s an easy way to take the pain out of maintaining and updating multiple accounts.

20. Box

Box is a cloud storage system that helps you track your projects in real-time -- an essential feature if you work with a remote team. Even better, the program’s responsive design allows Box to be effective no matter what device you use.

21. IFTTT

A great app with a huge range of applications, IFTTT allows you to create programs that respond to events with a certain action. For example, the app can be used to send an Instagram post to Facebook, or to send you a text if a weather event is brewing in your area. The possibilities truly are endless.

Have another app that you think belongs on this list? Share your favorites by leaving a comment below!

