10 Steps to Ending a Toxic Relationship

April 23, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



If you’ve never experienced or been a part of a toxic relationship, congratulations!

You will still benefit from listening to this episode on The School of Greatness, however.

For the rest of us, this conversation with Transformation Coach Chris Lee (back for the 5th time by popular demand!) is powerful.

I’ve been a part of toxic relationships more than once, and they aren’t pretty.

And yet I stayed in them long after I should have.

Can you relate?

If so, the 10 steps Chris lays out in our conversation will be massively helpful to you.

Take it from me: toxic relationships are not worth it, whether they are romantic, professional, family, friends, whatever.

But it can be really really hard to end them if you don’t know how.

That’s why Chris and I wanted to discuss this process on the podcast. He breaks down each step, walks you through the how and why, and drops a lot of wisdom along the way.

This process is powerful and can free you from relationships in your life that need to shift or go away.

Listen close to Episode 164 with Chris Lee.

Step 1: Identify if you’re in a toxic relationship

Step 2: Keep a record

Step 3: Identify the rewards of being in a toxic relationship

Step 4: Give up the excuses

Step 5: Get clear on your vision for your relationship (My vision for my relationship with _____________ is . . .)

Step 6: The Conversation – Be firm and clear that the relationship is over

Step 7: Grieve and mourn the loss of the relationship

Step 8: Fill the emptiness with positive people and activities

Step 9: Write down the lessons learned

Step 10: Self-love