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Key Takeaways Learning transforms people, not just performance. Prioritizing personal and professional growth shapes leaders and employees into better versions of themselves.

Storytelling reinforces culture across distances. Sharing real examples of behaviors and successes communicates values, builds alignment and creates emotional connection in global teams.

Community means creating workplaces where people feel valued, investing in benefits early, showing up consistently and improving programs over time, rather than waiting for perfect conditions.

Business owners spend a lot of time thinking about markets, products and growth strategies. And all of those are important. But in my experience building companies, I have learned that long-term success is driven just as much by learning and community as by revenue and technology.

At KeenStack, we invest heavily in learning, storytelling and shared experiences. That is not accidental. It is how we build leaders, strengthen culture and create loyalty across global teams.

Learning changes people, not just performance

I believe that in life, you are either growing or decaying. Staying the same is not an option. Five years from now, only two things will truly be different: the people you met and the books you read. Everything else is mostly noise.

Personally, learning changed the trajectory of my career. When I started my first company, I did not know if everything I was doing was right. The first few years were stressful, unhealthy and overwhelming. Books on leadership, culture, sales, mindfulness and personal development helped me grow into someone who could actually lead a company.

That experience shaped how I think about building organizations. When people join my company, my hope is that after several years, if they decide to leave, they leave not just with better skills but as better versions of themselves. That could mean better communication, more humility, stronger emotional intelligence or healthier work habits.

We support learning in simple, practical ways. We offer Audible credits. We build physical libraries in the office. We host leadership book discussions. These are not formal training programs. They are signals. They tell people that learning is part of how we operate, not an optional activity you pursue when things slow down.

Storytelling is how culture travels

When teams are spread across countries, you cannot rely on proximity to transmit culture. You need stories. We regularly bring the entire company together to share goals, recognize employees and highlight behaviors that reflect our values. When someone goes above and beyond on a customer issue, handles a tough deadline or supports a teammate, we tell that story. Not to celebrate individuals alone, but to reinforce what we stand for.

Stories are more powerful than policy documents. They show people what “good” looks like in real situations. Stories also connect teams emotionally, even when they are not in the same room.

This is especially important in global organizations where cultural backgrounds differ. Shared stories create shared identity.

Community is not separate from business

I came to the United States with one suitcase and many dreams. Everything my family and I have built has come from support systems, education and access to opportunity. I do not see success as something I achieved alone. It is something the community made possible.

That belief shaped how I built my first company and how I am building KeenStack today. Community, colleagues and customers became our guiding priorities. That mindset led to long-term commitments to organizations that support children, education and health. It also led to integrating financial participation into our business model, so employees benefit when the company succeeds.

Community does not only mean donations. It means creating workplaces where people feel seen, supported and valued. It means investing in benefits early, even when it is not financially convenient. It means showing up consistently and improving programs over time, rather than waiting for perfect conditions.

Entrepreneurs sometimes treat giving and culture as things to focus on after success arrives. I believe they are part of how success is created in the first place.

Growth requires presence, not just effort

Entrepreneurship is demanding. Long hours, constant decisions and financial pressure come with the territory. But I learned that worrying about what you cannot control only makes things harder. What helped me most was learning to focus on what I could influence each day and being fully present in those moments. Whether I am in a meeting, talking to my family or walking with a team member one-on-one, attention matters.

This mindset also applies to health. Leaders set expectations whether they intend to or not. When teams see leaders prioritizing exercise, taking breaks and stepping away for family responsibilities, it gives them permission to adopt healthier behavior in their own lives, both at home and at work.

Work and life are not separate systems. They are integrated. The goal is not balanced by the clock, but alignment with values.

Why this matters for entrepreneurs

Building a company is not just about creating products or services. It is about shaping people and relationships at scale. Learning builds adaptability. Storytelling builds alignment. Community builds loyalty.

These are not soft concepts. They are operational advantages. They reduce turnover, improve collaboration and create resilience when markets change.

If you want your company to grow beyond what your current size suggests, invest in the things that scale with people, not just processes. Culture, learning and community do not slow growth. They make it sustainable.