4 Ways to Generate Leads Using Marketing Automation (Infographic)

April 27, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As businesses gain access to greater amounts of customer data, and consumers themselves have more options for services and products, marketing strategies have become more complex.

The number of specialties within marketing has expanded, and now includes positions dedicated to social media, search engine optimization, content creation, conversion rate optimization, email marketing and more.

For most organizations, these positions all have the same ultimate goal: producing revenue for your organization. This means they need to produce a steady stream of leads, and one of the best ways to accomplish that goal is by using marketing automation to amplify their existing efforts.

Related: 4 Steps to Choosing Marketing-Automation Software That Actually Works

This infographic created by TechnologyAdvice -- a company that provides resources for both buyers and sellers of business technology -- highlights a few of the ways that a marketing automation program can help your company produce leads and boost revenue.