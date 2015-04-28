How to Get a Deal on a Private Jet (Infographic)

April 28, 2015 1 min read

In terms of convenience, comfort and time, there's no comparison between flying private and commercial. Taking a private jet is not only the luxurious option, it also allows business travelers to set their own schedules, avoid weather delays and work during the flight.

Of course, there's the small matter of price: Flying private may be more accessible than ever, but it still doesn't come cheap.

That said, a new wave of companies – including JetSuite, PrivateFly and Jumpjet – are working to lower the price of private flying, through discounted deals, jet sharing and jet rental programs. For professionals used to flying first or business class, flying private may make financial sense.

To decide whether or not flying private is thrifty or extravagant, consider your needs: Flexible travelers who can snag last minute deals are often in luck, as are large groups of travelers.

For more tips on figuring out when it makes sense to take a private jet, check out the below infographic from NeoMam Studios on behalf of Buddy Loans, a consumer lending business.