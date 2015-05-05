3-D Printing Hacks That Will Improve Your Office Life

May 5, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Given the almost-daily headlines we're seeing about how 3-D printing will change the world -- from 3D printed bionic limbs to 3D printed space stations on asteroids -- it’s no surprise that excitement for the technology has ramped up this year.

Related: This Startup's Mission: A 3-D Printer in Every Home

However, while people love stories showing all of the innovative ways that 3-D printing will change their lives in the future, they may also be struggling to know what they can, and should, print today. So, here's the question: If you had a 3-D printer, what would you use it for? How might you put it to use in your office or small business to make both your and your employees’ lives easier?

Luckily, people are already out there designing and printing a variety of “office hacks.” Here, then, are just a few of the ways 3-D printing can make your office more organized, efficient and, most of all, fun.

1. No more tangled wires

Source: Thingiverse

There are few things worse than an office filled with tangled wires. While untangling your USBs from your ethernet can be great way to procrastinate, this activity hardly makes for a more productive work day. But help is at hand from great little wire organizers that are 3D printed. Even better, because they’re 3-D printed, you can adapt and change them to fit your ever-expanding needs.

You can download your own here.

2. Tidying those headphones away

Source: MyMiniFactory

Similarly, headphones lying around the office is never a good look. Print these stylish hooks to encourage your colleagues to hang up their snazzy noise-cancelling headsets. You never know -- those hooks might even encourage your team members to talk to one other.

You can download your own here.

Related: How This Company Is Helping Entrepreneurs Use 3-D Printing

3. Storage for your storage

Source: Thingiverse

With the number of USB storage devices multiplying every day, keeping track of them all can be a difficult and annoying task. Moreover, once you’re talking about a small office work environment, the scattering of USB sticks can reach unheard levels. With one central USB rack, your storage will never go missing again.

You can download your own here.

4. Hooks for every occasion

Source: MyMiniFactory

There’s nothing quite like the satisfaction that comes from a well-organized office. Not only can untidiness put off prospective clients, there’s also something to the “tidy office, tidy mind” saying. Those who love organization will know that almost any problem can be solved by hooks. With 3-D printing, you can design and print the hooks specific to your needs.

You can download your own here.

5. Protecting business cards

Source: Thingiverse

3D printing unique and personalized business card cases make for a great talking point, look fantastic and stop any embarrassing mix-ups between employees.

You can download your own here.

6. Keeping your important documents organized

Source: Thingiverse

While online storage and digital documentation are becoming more reliable all the time, it’s still important to have well-organized hard copies of your business’ most fundamental documents. Losing an important document can waste time and money. By printing customized file holders and organizers, you can make sure you never lose those vital paper files again.

You can download your own here.

7. No more messy recharging

Source: MyMiniFactory

Do you keep forgetting your phone charger? How about 3-D-printing some recharging stations for a variety of phone types so that nobody has to deal with a dead battery again? If you really want to keep prospective clients impressed and employees happy, maintain a charger station for multiple device types.

You can download your own here.

8. Everything you need for a perfect coffee break

Source: Thingiverse

Take pity on the poor intern having to make the coffee every morning: Introduce some new 3-D printed gadgets for your office kitchen. Whether these gadgets are for holding coffee pods or stopping tea drips from messing up your surfaces, there are plenty of great designs out there.

You can download your own coffee pod storage here.

9. Replacing broken parts

Source: MyMiniFactory

Having to replace just one broken part can be very time-consuming and frustrating. 3D printing a new replacement saves on delivery time and cost, and can be done the same day. The ability to 3-D-print a new handle for a broken desk drawer can save on the cost and carbon emissions of sending a single part from an overseas factory -- as well as on time. 3-D printing means both less waste and a quicker solution.

You can download your own cord-holding desk plug here, and download countless other replacement parts from both MyMiniFactory and Thingiverse.

10. Desk organizers

Source: Thingiverse

Everybody hates a messy desk, but lots of desk organizers out there don't make things much better. But with a bit of 3-D design and a 3-D printer, you can create a desk organizer which fits everything you need perfectly. There's no wasted space here -- just custom-made organization.

You can download your own here.

Related: Who Needs Drones When Amazon Could 3-D Print Your Goods From a Van Parked Outside Your Home?