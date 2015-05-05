Pizza Hut Is Testing Uber-Esque Delivery Tracking Tech

May 5, 2015 2 min read

Want to know where your pizza is at all times? Pizza Hut has your back.

Next month, the pizza chain is piloting an GPS delivery tracker that shows customers not only when their order is processed and leaves the restaurant but also where their pizza is while en route when the driver comes into range of the destination. Pizza Hut is testing the service, called "Pizza Hut Nav," at nearly 80 locations in the Dallas area.

Pizza Hut Nav will be available on all digital ordering platforms -- desktop, mobile and app -- and will also have information such as the driver's name and how long he or she has worked for Pizza Hut.

Related: Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills

"We push ourselves to bring the best digital ordering experience possible to our rapidly-growing online customer base," Pizza Hut's chief digital officer Baron Concors told Entrepreneur. "The ability to follow your order all the way to your front door is something we think customers will appreciate and really favor as part of their digital ordering experience."

The pizza industry is increasingly going high-tech to compete for the digital market. Papa John's recently introduced PayShare, a digital bill-splitting platform powered by Venmo, and Domino's launched a smartwatch app that allows customers to order from their wrists. Pizza Hut hasn't limited its tech exploration to delivery either, testing technology such as a connected car that allows drivers to purchase pizzas on the go.

Related: Why Domino's Doesn't Need to Go Full-On Fast Casual

"We’re always in beta mode so our focus is to focus on what the consumer wants above all else and that’s convenience," says Concors. "So, if that convenience is achieved through delivery or through a payment option, that’s the approach that we will take."

Check out a video below to see Pizza Hut Nav in action.

Related: Pizza Hut's Largest Franchisee Says Menu Revamp Hasn't Helped Sales