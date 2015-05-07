The One Question That Makes or Breaks a Job Interview

May 7, 2015 5 min read

If you come into my office for a job interview, I don’t really care "where you see yourself in five years," or what your top skills and weaknesses are. What I care about is how you feel about time travel. That’s right, time travel. The question I prefer? “If I could take you 300 years to the past, or take you from 300 years ago and into the present, where do you think you would survive longer?”

You see, over the past decade I’ve interviewed close to 1,000 job-seekers in the field of B2B sales. And while many of them have glowing references or Ivy League degrees, only a select few have the skills you really need to make it in this field: relatability, charisma, imagination and quick thinking.

So, what do I do to hone in on the candidates who have what it takes? I throw them a total curveball of a question, one so out-of-the-box that only an out-of-the-box reply will suffice. That's why I ask them about time travel.

The thing about interviewing is that it’s hard for everyone involved. Hard for the candidates, who face the immense stress of trying to convince employers to hire them, but hard too for us on the other side of the desk, who have the pressure of properly identifying the right individuals to bring on to our teams.

I interview only experienced sales development representatives (SDRs), meaning individuals who talk to prospects every working day, all day. They’re "people persons" and naturally know how to present themselves, especially when it’s in an interview situation and they’ve had plenty of preparation time.

When it comes to separating the wheat from the chaff -- i.e., finding the truly talented, superstar-employee amongst the heap of well-written CVs and bombastic letters of recommendation -- I find that often the best measure of success involves encouraging a candidate to envision himself as a clan warrior straight out of Outlander, or a time-traveler from the future sent back to Paris during the French Revolution.