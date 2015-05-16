Entrepreneur Bank Search

How Much Money Do You Really Need to Borrow?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of MultiFunding.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many think fast and furious is the right way to grow a company business, but it’s often not the smartest mentality when it comes to business loans.

Small-business owners and entrepreneurs need money for a variety of reasons, but many are unrealistic about how much money they really need. The point of a loan should be to help your business get to the next level, not the next ten levels. It’s also not a substitute for generating income or a permanent crutch -- people that see it as such are likely in much more trouble than they realize when contacting a loan broker.

Before getting too deep into the process or too excited about the prospect of a huge business loan or SBA loan, take a step back and ask yourself these questions:

  1. Will you make enough income from the loan to be able to comfortably pay the loan back over time?
  2. Do you understand the financing options? Protect your business by reading all terms carefully and be aware of the price you pay for "quick and easy" loans. 
  3. What are your goals for the next year? Know your business plan and where your venture is realistically headed in the future to protect it from other unnecessary expenditures.

Related: Entrepreneur Bank Search -- A search tool to help you discover local banks.

Launch Your Quest for Capital with Entrepreneur Bank Search

A serious reality check is vital for entrepreneurs of all business stages. But because many are risk takers and dreamers by nature, small-business owners often let visions of grandeur cloud their judgment when considering how much money to borrow, thinking they need a warehouse of their own, machinery and materials at the ready, a marketing and PR guru to help propel their business. Most of these assets are not immediate or crucial stepping stones to launching a business.

For instance, a business owner who makes a niche product would likely be better off finding a co-packing facility and looking for funding based on purchase orders than seeking out millions to build a facility. The dream for the facility is there, but the need for it is not. There is often a better, and cheaper, way to solve a problem.

As the founder of MultiFunding, a Pennsylvania-based loan advisory, I meet many entrepreneurs who think that a loan is magical money that can be paid back whenever they start turning a profit. The shock of potentially high interest rates and short amortization periods can creep up on business owners before they even realize that payments are due. In reality, you may need to start making loan payments before the fruits of your labor have fully started yielding a profit. The decision to take out a loan, and how much money to take, is not a decision that should be made over a cup of coffee.

Instead, thinking long, hard and in smaller steps lifts the financial burden and often results in more success than being convinced that it’s all or nothing.

Related: The Small-Business Guide to Getting the Cash You Need

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneur Bank Search

Starting A Business? You Need These 3 Basics.

Entrepreneur Bank Search

Applying for a Short Term Business Loan Online? These 4 Steps Can Protect Your Startup.

Entrepreneur Bank Search

Choosing a Lender? Watch Out for These Costly Traps.