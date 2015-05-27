Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones

May 27, 2015 2 min read

As you pitch investors, they will want to know where you see your company going and what goals you aim to accomplish. Here are four milestones to incorporate into your plans for the future.

You turn a profit. Whether you think you’ll reach profitability this year or five years from now, it’s important to consider when you’ll be in the black and when investors might start seeing a return.

You expand. Success for your business might mean a new location in an adjacent town, becoming a franchise or building markets overseas. It might even mean moving from your garage to a warehouse, and getting some proper infrastructure in place. Consider how your company might grow so you staff accordingly and plan a product or service that will evolve with your business.

You reach 1 billion customers. You should have a sense for how much your company might grow in the first year and even the first five years and what share of the market you’d like to capture. Customer growth can help you predict revenue growth so make sure you know what number spells success for your concept

You staff up. If you are bootstrapping your company, your first real hires are a vote of confidence in your vision for the company. They’re also a turning point, since it means you can start handling more serious expenses. Know when you’ll be able to handle the extra costs to keep up with demand for your products or services.

