Business Plans

Look Ahead to These 4 Business Plan Milestones

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

As you pitch investors, they will want to know where you see your company going and what goals you aim to accomplish. Here are four milestones to incorporate into your plans for the future.

You turn a profit. Whether you think you’ll reach profitability this year or five years from now, it’s important to consider when you’ll be in the black and when investors might start seeing a return.
Read more: 8 Questions That Will Help Set the Right Expectations With Investors

You expand. Success for your business might mean a new location in an adjacent town, becoming a franchise or building markets overseas. It might even mean moving from your garage to a warehouse, and getting some proper infrastructure in place. Consider how your company might grow so you staff accordingly and plan a product or service that will evolve with your business.
Read more: How to Overcome 4 'Frightening' Milestones

You reach 1 billion customers. You should have a sense for how much your company might grow in the first year and even the first five years and what share of the market you’d like to capture. Customer growth can help you predict revenue growth so make sure you know what number spells success for your concept
Read more: 6 Keys to Proving a Viable Startup Business Model

You staff up. If you are bootstrapping your company, your first real hires are a vote of confidence in your vision for the company. They’re also a turning point, since it means you can start handling more serious expenses. Know when you’ll be able to handle the extra costs to keep up with demand for your products or services.
Read more: 7 Tips For Hiring The Best Startup Talent

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business Plans

How to Determine Whether a High-Paying Project Might Actually Be Wrong for You

Business Plans

How to Create Your First Successful Business Plan

Business Plans

7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan