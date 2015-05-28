Entrepreneur and CultureIQ Join Forces to Bring You Our First-Annual Top Company Cultures List

May 28, 2015 2 min read

Update: The application window for the 2015 list has closed.

From budding startups to established companies, company culture helps drive a mission, achieve goals and provides support. It can resuscitate a company when it is on the brink of closing shop. It is the attitude, personality, soul of a business -- and without a productive culture, your chances of failure rise.

For those companies that instill a high-performance culture in their workplace, we want to celebrate you.

Entrepreneur, along with CultureIQ, is excited to announce our first-annual Top Company Cultures list. We are looking for the culture that pushes employees to take their game to the next level, outperforms the competition, steps up career-development programs, exceeds expectations and gets results. (Sorry but beer pong, on-site massages and nap pods aren't going to cut it.) We want companies that provide the tools to empower their employees to be their best selves, while achieving business goals.

Think your company has what it takes? Well, we want to hear from you. The ranking process involves employees anonymously answering a series of questions about workplace culture. (The survey should take under 5 minutes.) There is no fee to participate. If a company does choose to unlock additional features and data sets, you can upgrade through CultureIQ for a fee but in no way will this affect your ranking on the Top Company Cultures list.

The companies that make the cut will be featured on our Top Company Cultures list on Entrepreneur.com, the world's best-known entrepreneurial business site and community. Besides receiving bragging rights, your business will potentially have the opportunity to be featured in post-index articles and contribute to the online publication. The list will be published this fall and the application process will close on Aug. 30.

To be considered for the ranking, a company must have at least 25 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2014 and be headquartered in the U.S.

