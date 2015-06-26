My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Travel

More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
More U.S. Workers are Mixing Business and Pleasure
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Magazine Contributor
Writer
4 min read

This story appears in the July 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Before she launched her New York City-based ethical clothing line, Citizen’s Mark, in May, Cynthia Salim took several trips abroad to meet with suppliers and visit factories. She instituted a “bring a buddy” policy for each trip and dedicated about 70 percent of the time to work and the rest to leisure. Her companions generally had relevant interests, adding depth to the excursions.

“I’m all about bleisure,” Salim says. “After all, that’s one of the perks of being an entrepreneur, right?”

Ugly word, hot trend: Bleisure is the practice of squeezing personal leisure time into a business trip. It’s a custom rooted in history: Thomas Jefferson purportedly enjoyed living as a part-time flâneur while serving as U.S. ambassador to France. But the new bleisure suggests a more blended lifestyle of work and play that is gaining traction among entrepreneurs.

By straight leisure-time standards, U.S. workers are among the most vacation-poor of advanced global economies. The average U.S. worker took 16 days off in 2013, vs. 20 in 2000; by comparison, French companies are legally required to fund 30 days off annually. In a recent study, Oxford Economics found that the average American failed to take five earned days off in 2014. 

At the same time, workers and, especially, entrepreneurs who have more control over their schedules report increasingly tacking more time off onto their business trips. BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, which services 50,000 corporate apartments globally, conducted a “bleisure report” in 2014 and found that 83 percent of respondents enjoy free time while traveling for business, and 54 percent bring family members along. A clear majority, 78 percent, felt that adding time off made the trip more appealing. 

Hotels have been jumping on the news, adding incentives to encourage lingering. Some offer weekend-only deals, such as the Fairmont San Jose in Silicon Valley, where the weekend rate, starting at $174, includes breakfast for two, parking and internet access. The New York Palace offers a $100 food-and-beverage credit for anyone extending to a Saturday or Sunday. Others offer escalating discounts, including the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, where guests can get 10 percent off a two-night booking and 15 percent off three nights or more. 

For fans of the practice, blended trips offer personal satisfaction and a fiscal advantage. Trevor Ewen, a partner at New York software firm Neosavvy and a real estate investor, typically bunches meetings into one day and reserves a night on the town during which he and his wife (who’s a business partner) don’t talk shop. “Best of all, so many more of the costs of travel can be justified from a perspective of productivity, business expense and even taxes in the best cases,” Ewen says.

That is, as long as you can maintain your focus and productivity when working. Erik Fogg, founder of Something to Consider, a media startup devoted to political dialogue, chooses to reward himself straight away. “By doing the leisure before, I get to indulge and get it out of my system, but also I become stimulated and far more creative—so my work while traveling tends to be of a much higher creative quality, which is key for my business,” he says.

Though family travel is popular, many parents who take their kids along on business trips find themselves torn between two sets of duties. As owner of talent-management firm Talent Think Innovations, Janine N. Truitt has periodically taken her young children on the road. “Dedicating specific time for leisure is difficult when on business, because a party or some unique situation usually crops up, leaving you to choose between business and leisure,” she points out.

While lack of time off correlates with high stress levels, and stress has been shown to decrease workplace productivity, there may be another hidden benefit to easing out of the office and onto the road for bleisure. A recent survey conducted by Virgin Atlantic found that one in four business travelers say they got their best ideas while traveling.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travel

Phone Safety on Planes? Passengers Don't Care.

Travel

Pack Smarter For Your Next Business Trip

Travel

These Tips Can Help Make Your Dream Vacation a Reality