My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capital

The 3 Ingredients You Need to Impress a VC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 3 Ingredients You Need to Impress a VC
Image credit: Death To The Stock Photo
Guest Writer
Managing Director, Signal Peak Ventures
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What do investors look for when deciding whether to fund an entrepreneur? It depends on whom you’re asking, and how far along your startup is.

Related: Blue Bottle Coffee Raises $70 Million

A seed-funding specialist isn’t necessarily impressed by the same traits as firms that focus on later rounds. At Signal Peak Ventures, we specialize in Series A rounds, and the success indicators we look for are fairly consistent. When vetting incumbent startups, we examine three primary areas: people, product and potential market.

Everything else comes after.

On that note, ask yourself: "Does my startup have these areas locked up?"

1. People

Whether you’re a proven entrepreneur or a willing-to-learn first-timer, the kind of foundation you bring to your company is what we look at. Optimism and passion are trademarks of successful leaders. You can’t be risk-averse, and you’ll need a lot of physical and mental stamina to keep going when conditions get rough, which they invariably will. But if you have the right characteristics, you’ll attract the second must-have in the people area: talent.

Winning startups must be able to grow from day one by attracting talented employees, who attract other talented employees and so on. Bringing in great people is the way you grow a great company. Success as a tech startup depends on collaboration, and that requires building a team who will follow you into the trenches and bet that the risks will pay off.

Your past performance is another good indicator of whether we’ll be able to succeed together. Past success isn’t a hard necessity -- but we want to back someone who’s blazed a trail or made a good exit after chasing his or her dreams at full speed. If your background has serial entrepreneurial wins or standout experiences at quality companies, that’s an encouraging indicator.

Finally, as in most successful relationships, we need to like you. Our model may include working with you for ten years. Are you coachable? Cooperative? Friendly? We’re probably still going to be having dinner together five years down the line, and we want someone with whom we’re excited to commit.

Related: 3 Ways to Bring On a Silent Partner    

2. Product

It’s easy to invent a product that leverages new technology. It’s hard to make money doing it.

A successful entrepreneur, someone whom we want to fund, needs more than a great idea or a shiny new app. He or she needs to be building a business by fulfilling a need or solving a problem that the market didn’t even know it had.

We’re looking for a sustainable, scalable, profitable concern that has people thinking, “Why didn’t someone do that before?” Those traits indicate a disruptive business model -- and disruption often leads to growth and successful exits.

3. Market

What does the market need and, more importantly, how can your startup (and preferably your startup alone) address the need and leap to the front of the pack? The types of companies we look for don’t stay in the flock, grazing in oversaturated markets. They hone in on sectors ripe for innovation, and then scramble to the top.

Such startups also ensure that the cost of acquiring customers stays well below the profit each customer brings to the company. These traits indicate the potential for long-term success and growth, and those are the kinds of startups we want to partner with.  

How big can you go?

We tend to look for the sure-footed, scalable, steady startups that we define as "Rocky Mountain Bighorns." Each Bighorn should also have the potential to be a Unicorn. We don’t bet on unicorns, but want to see startups that embrace that uncertainty to think better, try harder and introduce exceptional products to the world.

When you win, we win. So, convince us that you have what it takes, and we’ll be excited to partner with you.

Related: Challenges Women Face When Raising Venture Capital

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capital

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem

Venture Capital

How to Drive Growth -- With or Without VC Funding

Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.