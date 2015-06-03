The 100 Most Popular Emoji Hashtags on Instagram (Infographic)

June 3, 2015 1 min read

Exactly one month after Instagram announced it would allow users to hashtag emojis to boost photo discovery and exploration, Curalate, an analytics firm, has compiled a list of the platform’s most popular characters.

Of the 6.44 million total emojis hashtagged on Instagram thus far -- including those located in captions and comments -- a simple red heart won out by a long shot.

Followed closely by various smiley faces, the kiss mark emoji and the ever-faithful thumbs up, Curalate concluded that users tend toward emojis conveniently located in the first keyboard cluster. Nevertheless, positivity abounds. “At the end of the day,” Curalate reports, “Instagram’s audience uses the platform to express joy.”

For a full rundown of the top 100 emoji hashtags on Instagram, check out the infographic below:

