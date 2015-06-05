My Queue

Nostalgia

Stop and Smell the Cucumber Melon: Your Fave Teen Fragrances Are Back

Stop and Smell the Cucumber Melon: Your Fave Teen Fragrances Are Back
Image credit: Bath and Body Works | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The hottest thing in the present moment might be the return of past favorites. In yet another sign that the market for nostalgia is alive and well, Bath & Body Works is re-releasing some of its signature scents that made it the go-to fragrance stop for middle schoolers in the 90s.

That’s right, you’re favorite smells -- Cucumber Melon, Juniper Breeze, Country Apple, White Tea and Ginger, Plumeria and Pearberry -- are back as part of the company’s #Flashback Fragrance campaign, according to Mashable. Whether you prefer fragrance mist, shower gel, body cream or body lotion, there’s a fragrance product out there that your eighth-grade self would love.

Related: 3 Ways Brands Are Marketing Nostalgia in the Age of Throwback Thursday

Not everything is the same, however. There will be new packaging to complement the old scents, which you can buy both online and in stores from June 8 until July 5.

 

Image credit: Bath and Body Works

Plenty of other brands are hoping to court millennials by re-releasing old favorite products with a slight update. The digital pet Tamagotchi, for example, is now available on the Apple Watch and teen clothing catalogue Delia’s is making a return after filing for bankruptcy.

Related: Goodbye, Productivity: Microsoft Is Bringing Back Solitaire for Windows 10

 
 

