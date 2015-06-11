My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Work-Life Balance

Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave
Image credit: REUTERS | Fred Prouser
3 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC
After introducing "unlimited" vacations last year, Virgin's unorthodox range of employee benefits are back in the headlines as new parents are offered up to a year's parental leave on full pay.
 
Self-made billionaire Richard Branson revealed the plans—which affect only one part of the Virgin empire—earlier this week in a blog post saying: "If you take care of your employees, they will take care of your business."
 
Moms and dads who have worked at Virgin Management, the group's investment and brand-licensing arm, for four years or longer will receive 100 percent of their salary for 52 weeks.
 
Those with fewer than four years' service will receive less pay, and employees who have worked at the company for fewer than two years will get 25 percent of their salary. It only applies to staff in Virgin Management's London and Geneva offices.
 
In the U.K., new legislation—called Shared Parental Leave and Pay—means that working parents can share time off after their child is born or adopted. They're eligible for up to six months parental leave, and receive 90 percent of their salary for at least the first six weeks.
 
Many companies then top this up with additional parental leave pay. This is in stark contrast to the U.S., where the statutory minimum leave is zero weeks. But Branson said he wants to take things a "step further."
 
"As a father and now a grandfather to three wonderful grandchildren, I know how magical the first year of a child's life is but also how much hard work it takes," he wrote on his blog.
 
"Being able to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones is absolutely vital, especially early on."
 
It comes after Virgin last year introduced "unlimited leave" for all Virgin Group employees, allowing staff to take off as much time as they want.
 
Branson is one of the U.K.'s most high-profile entrepreneurs, and is worth around $5 billion according to Forbes. His profile on Twitter describes him as a, "tie-loathing adventurer, philanthropist & troublemaker, who believes in turning ideas into reality."
 
He is known for his publicity stunts, which include launching Virgin Cola by driving a tank down New York's Fifth Avenue and "blowing up" the Coca-Cola sign in Times Square.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Is Essential for Entrepreneurs

Work-Life Balance

10 Myths About Work-Life Balance and What to Do Instead

Work-Life Balance

What Marriage Has Taught Me About Work-Life Balance