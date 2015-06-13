Why Alibaba's Jack Ma Sees Himself as an 'Artist,' and Maybe You Should, Too

June 13, 2015 4 min read

Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba visited New York and Chicago this week to encourage American small business owners to sell more of their products to the growing Chinese consumer-class via the e-commerce platform he founded in his tiny Hanzhou apartment in 1999.

During these town hall-style discussions, he revealed his plan to reach $1 trillion in U.S. sales in five years. Last year, Alibaba raked in $319 billion in U.S. sales alone.

He also shared some of the strategies and philosophies that helped him grow his company. These approaches could give any entrepreneur a new way to look at business. Here are some of the insights he shared.

Create something no one can copy.

When an an audience member asked Ma if he considers himself an artist or a businessman, especially after Alibaba’s massive IPO last September, Ma chose artist.

Ma described Alibaba and its sister sites Tmall, Taobao and AliExpress as works of art created by his employees and customers. “It’s an art, something that nobody can copy. It’s not about making money.”

Fail often, but understand why.

Ma suggests entrepreneurs look beyond success stories. “As a small business, try to learn as many mistakes as possible from others. A lot of people fail for the same reasons. If you know why people fail, you learn progress.”

Study your peers.

Ma added that the most practical business lessons don’t always come from billionaire tech moguls. “Do not always learn from Bill Gates and Jack Ma. Learn from your neighbor,” said Ma, explaining that your equals are likely experiencing the same business struggles as you but may be overcoming challenges better.

Never get comfortable.

Ma says the time to protect your business is when you don’t think you’re under threat. “My philosophy is repair the roof while there is still sunshine. If the storm is coming, don’t go up and repair the roof because you will be destroyed. Every time when I feel good, when my people say, “Wow! We had a great year!” I know, that’s the signal that we need to change.”