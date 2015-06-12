Virtual Reality

WATCH: Björk's New Music Video Is a Dazzling Harbinger of VR Technology

Image credit: Björk | YouTube
For further proof of the impending arrival -- and magical upshots -- of VR technology, look no further than famed trailblazer Björk. While the songstress’ tech-heavy MoMA exhibition was widely panned (New York magazine called it a “discombobulated mess,”) a piece from the show recently unearthed for public consumption is downright dazzling.

In collaboration with the director Andrew Huang, Björk shot a music video for Oculus Rift for her song Stonemilker. But after YouTube enabled users to share 360-degree videos last March, viewers can now experience the groundbreaking virtual reality clip without one of the coveted headsets.

As Björk croons in a neon yellow gown along the Icelandic coast, PC users can click and drag around to get a panoramic scope of the scene. On mobile, the spectacle is even more sweeping: simply tilt your device or move it around, and the landscape shifts accordingly.

Related: Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event

Experience it for yourself right here:

Related: GoPro Leaps Into Virtual Reality, Teases Drone Plans

