Here's Why Mobile Users Are Leaving Your App and What to Do About It (Infographic)

June 14, 2015 1 min read

Having a mobile app is an increasingly vital part of any company’s strategy. In fact, consumers are using their phones for three hours each day, and the large majority of that time is spent using apps rather than making calls or texting, according to Twin Prime, a new mobile content acceleration company.

However, many businesses apps get dropped by customers, sometimes in favor of a competitor’s version. Much of the time people are quick to drop apps that run slowly. Providing consistently fast connections is difficult, but there’s hope. Twin Prime suggests adjusting and updating the app as new phones enter the market to keep up with emerging technology and using an automated system is also recommended.

Check out more tips and stats in the infographic below.

