My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inventions

Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

When you can’t stand to sit and don’t want to stand, don’t lean in -- lean back. That’s the chill idea behind LeanChair, a new portable reclining desk and chair combo that aims to take the pain out of standing while you work. Now you can slouch like you mean it.

Think of it as a standing chair of sorts, a creature comfort contraption to lay your weary bones against, like an upright stretcher. You lean back on LeanChair’s padded backrest at a slight angle in a standing position, but you’re not quite fully standing, so it takes a load off your feet, literally.    

Related: In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

Here, see what we mean:

Lest you should get too comfy, doze off and fail to do your work, LeanChair conveniently comes with its own adjustable swiveling minidesk. Pull the lightweight worktable up to just the right height and you’re in business. There’s even an inclined footrest for your extended standing pleasure.

There are some downsides, however. LeanChair’s built-in desk provides ample space to hold a keyboard, tablet or laptop, but not necessarily enough for a full-sized computer monitor on top of all of that.

Wayne Yeager, of Lexington, Ky., is the enterprising mind behind the LeanChair. The serial inventor-entrepreneur knows something about back-breaking hard work. He’s run a 440-acre farm for 14 years, all while holding down several other tech-related jobs, many involving sitting and staring at a computer screen for hours on end.

Related: What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)

He created the quirky recliner after seeing scads of articles damning sitting as the new smoking. He wanted to stand and work but couldn’t stand standing at a standing desk. You get the idea.

Yeager’s first version of the LeanChair featured a hard wooden plank backrest, similar to the stiff “leaning boards” early Hollywood starlets used to keep their elaborate costumes from wrinkling whilst they rested between takes. Not so comfy. Yeager’s latest model, which looks pretty close to a product you’d find in The Sharper Image catalog, launched on Kickstarter four days ago. The campaign has raised some $9,000 so far with 26 days to go toward a $25,000 goal. To get your own LeanChair lean on, you have to pledge $245 or more.    

Wayne testing LeanChair prototype
Image credit: LeanChair
 

Related: 5 Reasons to Get Off Your Butt at Work

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1980s

Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 1970s

Inventions

11 Ways to Stop Companies From Ripping Off Your Invention