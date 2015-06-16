Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

June 16, 2015 3 min read

When you can’t stand to sit and don’t want to stand, don’t lean in -- lean back. That’s the chill idea behind LeanChair, a new portable reclining desk and chair combo that aims to take the pain out of standing while you work. Now you can slouch like you mean it.

Think of it as a standing chair of sorts, a creature comfort contraption to lay your weary bones against, like an upright stretcher. You lean back on LeanChair’s padded backrest at a slight angle in a standing position, but you’re not quite fully standing, so it takes a load off your feet, literally.

Related: In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

Here, see what we mean:

Lest you should get too comfy, doze off and fail to do your work, LeanChair conveniently comes with its own adjustable swiveling minidesk. Pull the lightweight worktable up to just the right height and you’re in business. There’s even an inclined footrest for your extended standing pleasure.

There are some downsides, however. LeanChair’s built-in desk provides ample space to hold a keyboard, tablet or laptop, but not necessarily enough for a full-sized computer monitor on top of all of that.

Wayne Yeager, of Lexington, Ky., is the enterprising mind behind the LeanChair. The serial inventor-entrepreneur knows something about back-breaking hard work. He’s run a 440-acre farm for 14 years, all while holding down several other tech-related jobs, many involving sitting and staring at a computer screen for hours on end.

Related: What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)

He created the quirky recliner after seeing scads of articles damning sitting as the new smoking. He wanted to stand and work but couldn’t stand standing at a standing desk. You get the idea.

Yeager’s first version of the LeanChair featured a hard wooden plank backrest, similar to the stiff “leaning boards” early Hollywood starlets used to keep their elaborate costumes from wrinkling whilst they rested between takes. Not so comfy. Yeager’s latest model, which looks pretty close to a product you’d find in The Sharper Image catalog, launched on Kickstarter four days ago. The campaign has raised some $9,000 so far with 26 days to go toward a $25,000 goal. To get your own LeanChair lean on, you have to pledge $245 or more.

Image credit: LeanChair

Related: 5 Reasons to Get Off Your Butt at Work