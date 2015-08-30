Children

Here's How to Talk to Your Kids About Money Management (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Here's How to Talk to Your Kids About Money Management (Infographic)
Image credit: jaynroxie1 | Foap.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Roughly 20 percent of American parents never discuss money management with their children -- even though such conversations tend to instill lifelong lessons about work ethic, self-reliance and financial literacy.

If bestowing an allowance or assigning chores is a popular way to breach this subject, make sure it’s clear why your child is receiving money, and that any payment is aligned with action, according to the below infographic compiled by ChoreMonster, a suite of apps that aims to incentivize chores.

It’s also crucial to talk to your kids about budgeting and how to save both in the long and short term. For instance, it might be wise to point out that curbing smaller purchases -- such as ice cream or movie tickets -- can pay off in big ways down the road, such as in being able to buy a bike or even a new car. 

Related: This Unassuming Kitchen Tool Blocks Wi-Fi So You Can Take Back Mealtime

For more tips on how to talk to your kids about money, and some suggestions for age-appropriate chores this summer, check out the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge+

Here's How to Talk to Your Kids About Money Management (Infographic)

Related: Watch This Whiz Kid Solve a Rubik's Cube Faster Than You Can Read This Headline (VIDEO)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How to Advocate for -- and Implement -- a 'Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day'

Children

To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values

Children

8 Entrepreneurial Skills Your Kids Need to Succeed in Life and Work (Infographic)