Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The industry might be called non-profit, but organizations in that field still require money to stay operational, spread awareness and get the job done. That’s where crowdfunding has helped.

In 2013, crowdfunding platforms raised billions of dollars -- $5.1 billion, to be exact -- a third of which went to social causes. Crowdfunding has also helped nonprofits reach new audiences and find committed donors: 28 percent of those who donate to a non-profit cause are likely to donate again, according to an infographic compiled by cloud-based fundraising platform MobileCause.

For more data on crowdfunding donations to nonprofits, take a look at the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge+
The Numbers Behind Non-Profit Crowdfunding (Infographic)

 

