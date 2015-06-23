My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Obituaries

Creator of the Iconic Pink Plastic Flamingo Dies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Creator of the Iconic Pink Plastic Flamingo Dies
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Perhaps second only to the gnome, the plastic pink flamingo might be the best-known lawn ornament in the nation. The creator of what the Associated Press calls “the ultimate symbol of American lawn kitsch” was an artist named Donald Featherstone. He died yesterday in Fitchburg, Mass., at the age of 79 after fighting Lewy body dementia.

Featherstone, an art school graduate, got a job at Union Products in 1957, when a friend called and told him the company was looking for someone to design and sculpt plastic products. “They were making flat plastic ornaments at first and were looking to go three dimensional," he told the Leominster Champion in 2006. His first designs depicted a girl with a water can and a boy with a dog. Next came a duck, for which Featherstone bought a live specimen and brought it home to study. After the sculpture was completed, its live model was set free in a park.

Then, the flamingo -- a product that has outlasted the company that created it. Since a live specimen of the tropical bird wasn’t a possibility in New England, Featherstone used photographs from National Geographic to sketch the silhouette before working with clay. It hit the market in 1958, to Featherstone’s recollection, and sold in pairs for under $3. When the popularity of the product took off, imitations hit the market, leading Featherstone to add his signature to the mold in 1986. Ten years later, he was awarded the Ig Nobel Prize in the art category for his work, a distinction that recognizes unusual achievements and aims to "honor achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think.”

For the mold’s 40th anniversary, Featherstone and his wife Nancy commemorated the occasion with a contest “for the most unusual, the funniest and the prettiest things people could do with their flamingos,” he told the Champion. “We published the photos. Nancy did the captions and it was a lot of fun.”  

Related: Weight Watchers Founder, Who Turned Her Personal Struggle Into an Empire, Dies at 91

The resulting book, The Original Pink Flamingos: Splendor on the Grass is available on Amazon.  Though its enduring popularity was a mystery to Featherstone -- who credits the eye-catching color for its appeal -- the model was just one of the 750 products he created for the company.

The plastic representation of the tropical bird is not the only long-lasting aspect of Featherstone’s life. He remained at Union Products for his entire career, rising to the position of president before he retired in 2000.

He showed that same steadfast loyalty in his personal life. He was married to his wife, Nancy, for more than 30 years. The couple often dressed alike in clothing she sewed herself. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Though opinions on the iconic ornament are mixed, Featherstone had nothing but positive feelings about his work. "I loved what I did, it's all happy things. You have to figure, my creations were not things people needed in life, we had to make them want them,” he told the Champion. “Things I did made people happy, and that's what life is all about."

Related: The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Obituaries

One Man Reflects on His Relationship With Bill Campbell

Obituaries

Intel Mastermind Andy Grove Dead at 79

Obituaries

AOL Co-founder Jim Kimsey Dies at 76