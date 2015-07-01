My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Robert Herjavec: 'The World Doesn't Reward Mediocrity.'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Robert Herjavec: 'The World Doesn't Reward Mediocrity.'
Image credit: ABC | Bob D'Amico
Former West Coast Editor
4 min read

The most important decision Robert Herjavec ever made wasn’t ditching the 9-to-5 and going into business for himself. It wasn’t adapting to a whole new language and way of life after moving to Canada from communist Yugoslavia. And it wasn’t selling his first company to AT&T for millions in cash.

It was rejecting the “virus” he calls mediocrity, refusing to be average in its many easy-to-fall-into forms.

“The world doesn’t reward mediocrity,” Herjavec recently told Entrepreneur from the Culver City, Calif., set of Shark Tank. “You’ve got to be great at something. Nothing is ever ‘good enough.’ It’s either excellent or inferior.”

Related: Mediocrity or Greatness? That is the Question.

The sapphire-eyed 52-year-old tech mogul decided early on that just being “good enough” would never be good enough for him. Teased and beat up at school because of his thick Serbo-Croat accent and “very uncool” foreign clothes, as a young boy Herjavec watched his father trek two miles to and from his job sweeping floors in a factory, just to save on bus fare. He also saw his mother get hornswoggled out of $500 -- seven weeks’ salary, the family’s entire savings -- by a slick traveling vacuum salesman. That was the day he vowed to never to let his family live so close to the edge again. (He still owns that darn vacuum, by the way.)

Despite growing up mostly beneath the poverty line, Herjavec used his struggles as an “off the boat” immigrant as motivation to rise above his circumstances, eventually all the way to the top of his unlikely career in cybersecurity. (His Internet security firm, the Herjavec Group, is now one of the largest and most profitable information technology companies in Canada.)   

Related: Shark Tank's Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec on What Makes a Great Boss

Along the way, in the midst of adversity, Herjavec could have easily settled for mediocrity. He could have been complacent with scraping by selling newspapers or waiting tables or working as a collections agent, all of which he did and all of which beat making $76 a week cleaning floorboards in a factory. But he didn’t want to merely survive. He wanted to thrive.

At 14, Herjavec says he was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug. He knew he wanted to start his own business one day, so he asked his dad who he should talk to for advice. His father pointed him to the most senior employee in the factory that he worked for. It wasn’t the answer the ambitious future millionaire was looking for. “To my parents, he was the most successful person they knew because he was the guy who wasn’t going to get fired or laid off.”   

Without early exposure to a mentor who wasn’t more than just good enough -- someone who didn’t have to worry about making rent or any bill, someone who’d really made it and big -- Herjavec scoured books for the wisdom he had no mentor to turn to for. He devoured biographies about exceptionally successful people. “That’s when I learned that nobody cares about average. Greatness is what counts. If you want to be successful and make a lot of money or be famous, or whatever it is that you define as success, do one thing and do it better than everyone else. Do whatever it takes to be great.”

Related: Robert Herjavec: Success Isn't Measured on Days When the Sun Shines 

If you don’t, he says you’ll never realize your full potential. You'll never succeed in turning your dreams into reality.

“Find your talent, be great at it and apply it to the best of your ability. When you do, not only will you be successful, you’ll get a sense of personal satisfaction and fulfillment that no amount of money can buy.”

For more advice on excelling in business and in life from Herjavec, tune in to the Shark Tank Season Seven premiere, airing Friday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on your local ABC station.

Related: Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec: In Business, Don't Forget That 'The Sun Always Rises Tomorrow'

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

5 Ways to Silence Your Haters

Leadership

Assemble Your Own Personal Team of Advisors

Leadership

3 Ways to Ensure a Team Follows Your Lead