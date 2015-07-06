My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Selling a Business

3 Reasons You Should Sell Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Reasons You Should Sell Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO at Cerius Executives
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the back of their heads, many entrepreneurs are thinking, "when should I sell my business?" Owners who ponders over selling their business does not always do so out of financial desperation or trouble but usually because they are looking for the next opportunity.

Following are three reasons to consider when thinking about selling your business.

1. Business value

Collegue John Hammett is an investment banker at Corporate Finance Associates and a former company owner himself. At one point in his career, Hammett was working for an entrepreneur in his mid-50s who sold one of two divisions in his company. While working on the transaction with the company owner, Hammett learned some valuable advice that has stuck with him to this day.

Related: How Do You Make Your Business Sale-Ready From the Beginning?

"Anytime you have an opportunity to get liquidity in your company, you need to seriously consider it because running a business is risky and the longer you hold on to that business and the bigger you get, the more chance you risk of failure," says Hammett. "There is value in a business but no liquidity until you go through a transaction of selling a piece or all of your company to a buyer.”

2. Tired of risk

In the early stages of a business, owners are more confident in taking risks, because they don’t have much value in their companies yet to lose. Taking chances are essential and beneficial if the founder wants their business to grow beyond the initial stages.

As the company grows, so does the value -- and owners become more conservative fearing greater damage than when it was a smaller business. Owners who are older no longer have the luxury of time to spend years on damage control fixing bad strategies, so they avoid those risky situations that could lose their company.

Business owners should always be looking to exit their investment.  Not because the company may be in a bad place but because it is a smart business decision.

3. Time for change

Cal Lai, president and CEO of Recom Technologies (who also is an Cerius advisory board member), points out that owners have many reasons for selling their businesses.  Although a chance at liquidity is a good reason for an owner to decide it’s time to sell the business, it may not be the only reason. After dedicating 15 to 20 years of time, energy and resources into building a company, CEO’s and founders may find themselves ready for retirement. Or an owner may be ready for some change and seek a new opportunity. That could be motivation enough.

Related: 10 Questions to Ask Before Selling Your Business

As a serial entrepreneur himself, Lai says, “A good entrepreneur is always looking at their options going forward. Time is always a risk, and the more time your business is out there, the greater risk you have.”

Before you sell

As an owner you have financial goals you are continuously striving for and this applies to selling your business as well.  Things to keep in mind when thinking of selling your business are:

  • Timing of the sale
  • Getting your company ready to sell (audited financials, the right technology, a good executive team, etc.)
  • Finding the right potential buyers

Selling a company is not always only about getting the best price. Collegue Murray Rudin, managing director at for Riordan, Lewis & Haden, a private equity firm says, “If the firm is entering into a deal in which they are only selling a percentage of their business and will continue to be engaged, then other kinds of factors are equally important as price. These factors include the caliber, the reputation, the references, the culture, the chemistry and the trust of the private equity firm or other type of firm they are going to partner with.”

The mindset of an owner selling their business should not be obsessing over the last few dollars of valuation but rather focused more on the quality of people they will be partnering with as a result of the sale. Rudin argues that this is the biggest mistake business owners make in scenarios where they intend to roll over significant equity.  Remember, once the deal is done, you have to work with these people.  Make sure they are the right match for you and your company no matter what price they are offering you for a piece of your business.

The final piece of advice: Plan your exit and be ready when the timing is right to pursue your company’s maximum value. Sell it on your terms rather than the market’s terms.

Related: 3 Situations Where It Makes Sense to Sell a Part of Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

Cashing Out: What Every Entrepreneur Should Know Before Selling a Business

Selling a Business

5 Signs You've Built a Business That's Ready for Buyers (and a Bidding War)

Selling a Business

5 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Sell Your Company