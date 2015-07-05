My Queue

Publicity

33 Tips to Help You Ace a Media Interview (Infographic)

33 Tips to Help You Ace a Media Interview (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
You have your company up and running and you want to get the word out. Doing press interviews are a great way to get your product or service in front of a new audience and tell your story.

For some people, talking to strangers or being on camera is a no-brainer. But for those who have never done an interview, the experience can be overwhelming. If you're in that category, don't panic. There is hope.

A new infographic, embedded below and compiled by online education marketplace Udemy and PR guru Elena Verlee, offers a 33-point checklist to help you prepare for your media interview. Here are three takeaways:

1. You wouldn't go into a pitch or client meeting without having a firm grasp of your numbers, who your customer is and where your company fits in the industry. Approach an interview the same way. Brush up on the current market trends and make sure you have a sense of what the reporter's story is about – say, a profile of your company, or a broader look at what's happening in your field. You can always grab a friend or colleague and run through some possible questions to alleviate any nerves.

2. On the day of the interview, take a deep breath, be present (that means switching off your phone), make eye contact and speak thoughtfully. After the fact, you can certainly send along more information or clarify an answer if you have new data. Ask for a copy of the final story, but don't ask to see your quotes ahead of time.

3. It's natural to want to come across well in an interview setting. Just remember to think about what you want an audience to remember about your company and go from there.

For more strategies, check out the infographic below.  

Click to Enlarge

