Police Raid the Home of Subway's Jared Fogle

July 7, 2015 2 min read

The home of Jared Fogle, whose name became synonymous with Subway in the early 2000s, is under investigation by the FBI and state police.

Early Tuesday, police investigators raided Fogle's home, reports The Indianapolis Star. The reason for the investigation has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes less than three months after Russell Taylor, the then executive director of Fogle's Jared Foundation, was arrested on federal child pornography charges. At the time, Fogle released a statement saying that the foundation was severing ties with Taylor.

Fogle founded the non-profit Jared Foundation in 2004 to raise money for programs that fight childhood obesity. While Subway is not formally affiliated with the foundation, Jared has remained an ongoing spokesperson for the company over the last 15 years, creating his most recent commercial for the chain in 2014.

Fogle, often simply referred to as "Jared" or "Subway Jared," starred in his first Subway commercial in 2000, after losing more than 200 of pounds through a Subway-centric diet.

Subway did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment. Currently, the company's page dedicated to "Jared's Journey" remains online.

