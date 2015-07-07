These 'Dressy' Sweatpants Are Killing It on Kickstarter

July 7, 2015 1 min read

It almost feels like cheating when you’re wearing something that looks awesome and is super comfy. It’s usually one or the other -- not both.

That’s why Chicago-based Public Rec has been so successful on Kickstarter. The ‘dressy’ sweatpant, made by once-upon-a-time finance guy Zach Goldstein, has raised $93,000, more than six times the crowdfunding campaign’s $15,000 goal. The campaign ends July 18.

“We think there is a gap in menswear. As guys have become more active and the line between work and play has blurred, men's apparel has fallen short in satisfying this lifestyle,” Public Rec states on its campaign.

The “All Day Every Day” pant feels like a sweatpant, but is ordered with a specific inseam and waist measurement, like more traditional fitted pants. With a slightly tapered leg and a faux zipper, from a glance, they look like more dressed up than your average comfy pants.

For the first 100 Kickstarter backers, the price was $86 a pair; now, backers can get them for $95.

