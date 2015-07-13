Report: Apple Could Release New iPod Models Tomorrow

July 13, 2015 3 min read

Remember the humble iPod? The other high-tech must-have that people used to line up outside Apple stores to buy, years before everyone fell for the iPhone? Well, hold your earbuds because rumor has it the Cupertino colossus’ first pocket digital jukebox could make a comeback as early as tomorrow. Operative part of that sentence = rumor.

Maybe, just maybe, Apple might release a new, improved line of iPods mañana, that is if a recent report by iGen rings true. (We reached out to Apple to check if it is, but, predictably, we have yet to hear back.) The French website claims that the California company is poised to release new iPod touch, nano and shuffle models, perchance just in time for #TakeMeBackTuesday. The possible new models could even come in fun colors like fuchsia, gold and electric blue, along with the standard black, pink and grey.

Also as part of the potential rollout, the iPod touch, Apple’s first touchscreen iPod, could arrive decked out with a faster processor, perhaps a 64-bit upgrade. It doesn’t look like its cousins, the shuffle and the mini, will come equipped with faster processors.

The last iPod touch refresh arrived in 2012. On top of a potentially speedier processor, the rumored new iPod touch could also feature camera improvements and additional storage space, according to Apple Insider.

The speculation from iGen, which is quickly making the rounds and equally quickly devolving into a game of “Telephone,” appears to have been spawned by a somehow eyebrow-raising new snippet of code spotted in the latest iTunes 12.2 software.

Of course, all of this gossip bears a grain of salt, as it doesn’t take much to spark rumors about any and all things Apple. Then again, Apple stepping up its dated music hardware would dovetail nicely with its new Apple Music offering. One might lead to more sales of the other.

Apple Music also raised a few eyebrows this week, and not in the best way at the Federal Trade Commission. Investigators from the government agency are digging into whether Apple’s treatment of rival streaming music apps, like Spotify, Jango and Rhapsody, violate U.S. antitrust laws.

But let’s get back to the good, old iPod. Apple’s digital successor to the portable audio cassette music player first debuted in October 2001. Apple Computer co-founder Steve Jobs described his company’s inaugural iPod as “the 21st-century Walkman.” The all-white device, a Walkman killer indeed, rolled out with the brilliantly simple advertising tagline “Say Hello to iPod. 1,000 songs in your pocket.”

Who knows? Perhaps tomorrow we’ll all say hello to an all-new iPod or a few. Or not. We’ll keep you posted.

