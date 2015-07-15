Ask the Expert

This One Tip Will Help People Pay Attention to Your Webinar

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This One Tip Will Help People Pay Attention to Your Webinar
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What is his advice on putting a webinar together for the first time? 
-- Clara

A: When it comes to putting together content for a webinar, I have one word piece of advice that should guide your thinking: focus.

Webinars are an oddity -- there’s nothing else quite like them in our world.

I teach at New York University, which is a piece of cake compared to doing a webinar, because I am able to stand in front of my class where I can engage with them, read them and keep them off of their devices.

Related: This Is the Most Important Element of Producing a Successful Webinar

Speaking in front of a large audience is also, in my opinion, much simpler than a webinar, as I can entertain people with my multimedia personality -- keeping it all larger than life on the big stage. It’s much easier to build in excitement.

Creating a piece of content is a breeze compared to doing a webinar because you can write a blog post, craft a white paper or publish a SlideShare knowing that the viewer will absorb it on their terms whenever they are ready for it.

But a webinar? Ugh.

It can be one of the most harrowing experiences that a public speaker can face. You can’t see your audience, and in many cases you can’t hear from them either. They are each in their own space, most likely multi-tasking while listening to you and trying to view your slides on their personal devices. Technology, while it has advanced our culture immensely, tends to fail us when we need it most: when you try to play a video or have your sound come through clearly.

Related: How Not to Embarrass Yourself During a Skype Interview (Infographic)

It’s a nightmare. Trust me, I’ve been there, done that.

The problem with this platform is that your audience is a nano-second away from grabbing another device to multi-task. This is why focus is so important.

As you plan out the content for your webinar, have a very clear objective in mind for what you want your audience to learn. Determine the one takeaway you want for your audience and stick to it. Be clear on the objective and stay on a linear message track. Make sure you provide how these subjects benefit the users and show them the upside and downside to your topic.

Also, provide examples to make your points focused. It’s far better to add an example than to add another concept that could potentially confuse listeners – and cause them to tune out.

If you stay focused on one core idea and add dimension to it, your audience may actually consume it and learn from it. That should be your learning objective!

Related: Why You Should Skip the Webinar and Start Quizzing Your Audience

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

Ask the Expert: Does Your Company Really Need to Focus on SEO?

Ask the Expert

The Free Resource for Recruiting Top Talent

Ask the Expert

How to Determine the Best App for Managing Social Media