Sorry, New Yorkers: Chicago Has Been Named the No. 1 Pizza City in the U.S.

July 30, 2015 2 min read

New York City pizza lovers, it’s time to defend your honor as pizza capital of the U.S.

TripAdvisor released a list of the top 10 pizza cities in the U.S. this week, based on the quality and quantity of users’ reviews. The No. 1 city: Chicago.

“Travelers come from all corners of the country to sink their teeth into Chicago’s deep dish, the big cheese of pizza destinations according to reviewers on TripAdvisor,” Brooke Ferencsik, director of communications for TripAdvisor, said in a statement.

The ranking comes as a blow to New Yorkers, who have long defended their pizza as superior to Chicago’s deep dish. New York City did, however, come in the second spot, followed by New Haven, Conn., Orlando, Fla., and San Francisco.

The method behind TripAdvisor’s pizza madness was based on three factors: the quality of pizza restaurant reviews, the number of restaurants and reviews and the ratio of pizza restaurants and reviews compared to all restaurants in the city. In other words, a city with a higher proportion of good pizza restaurants might edge of a city with fewer pizza restaurants selling higher-quality pizza.

TripAdvisor’s ranking of the best pizza restaurants in the U.S. will soothe the bruised egos of New York pizza lovers, with Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Juliana’s Pizza topping the list. To quantitatively calculate the best of the best in pizza joints, TripAdvisor focused on restaurants with at least 500 reviews, at least 10 percent of which had to mention “best pizza.”

Here’s TripAdvisor’s full list of the 10 best pizza restaurant in the U.S.:

1. Juliana's Pizza, New York City

2. Pizza Time of St. Augustine, Saint Augustine, Fla.

3. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Anchorage, Alaska

4. Keste, New York City

5. Tony's Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

6. Pizzeria Regina, Boston

7. Antico Pizza Napoletana, Atlanta, Ga.

8. Bill's Pizza, Palm Springs, Calif.

9. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, New Haven, Conn.

10. John's Pizzeria Bleeker St., New York City