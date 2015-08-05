Two Men Accused of Using Taco Bell as a Meth Lab

August 5, 2015 1 min read

When people say they're addicted to Taco Bell, this isn't what they mean.

Early Tuesday morning, two men were arrested outside a Taco Bell in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, reports CBS 2 News. Inside the fast-food restaurant, police found the remnants of a meth lab.

The police arrived on the scene after receiving a suspicious person report at the Taco Bell. One of the men is reportedly a Taco Bell employee, while the other is not. According to Taco Bell, the two men entered the restaurant illegally.

In addition to being charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, one man has additionally been charged with possession of methamphetamine as well as sodium hydroxide and petroleum distillates, ingredients used to produce methamphetamine. These materials were supposedly not used in the Taco Bell kitchen.

The franchisee who owns the Taco Bell location is reportedly considering pressing criminal charges against the men who were arrested and has fired the employee in question.

The restaurant will reopen after inspection by the Health Department.

