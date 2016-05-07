30 Motivational Quotes to Help Realize Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

May 7, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A little extra motivation and inspiration can sometimes help you push through difficult times and remain focused on the end goal. A positive mindset goes a long way.

Read the following quotes to help you reach your entrepreneurial dreams, regardless of what they might be. Use them as motivation to achieve happiness as well as success.

Identify your dreams.

1. “Go for it now. The future is promised to no one.” -- Wayne Dyer

2. “Opportunities don’t happen, you create them.” -- Chris Grosser

3. “Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs.” -- Farrah Gray

4. “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” -- Mark Twain

5. “Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning.” -- Gloria Steinem

Related: 14 Inspirational Movie Quotes for Entrepreneurs

Believe that you can achieve anything.

6. “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” -- Zig Ziglar

7. “Every strike brings me closer to the next home run.” -- Babe Ruth

8. "Don't give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you." -- John Wooden

9. “Leap, and the net will appear.” -- John Burroughs

10. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” -- Walt Disney

Envision greatness.

11. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” -- Theodore Roosevelt

12. “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” -- Winston Churchill

13. “There is always room at the top.” -- Daniel Webster

14. “I’d rather attempt to do something great and fail, than to attempt nothing and succeed.” -- Robert H. Schuller

15. “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Set goals to achieve your dreams.

16. “Step by step and the thing is done.” -- Charles Atlas

17. “What you do today can improve all your tomorrows.” -- Ralph Marston

18. “Well done is better than well said.” -- Benjamin Franklin

19. “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” -- Arthur Ashe

20. “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” -- Vince Lombardi

Related: Why Even Smart Advice Is Wrong at Least Half the Time

Work your ass off.

21. “Without ambition, one starts nothing. Without work, one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

22. “Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot. Make it hot by striking.” -- William Butler Yeats

23. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” -- Nelson Mandela

24. "I can't imagine a person becoming a success who doesn't give this game of life everything he's got." -- Walter Cronkite.

25. “Even if you fall on your face you’re still moving forward.” -- Victor Kiam

Enjoy the journey.

26. “Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.” -- Conan O'Brien

27. “Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead." -- Nelson Mandela

28. “My philosophy of life is that if we make up our mind what we are going to make of our lives, then work hard toward that goal. We never lose, somehow we win out.” -- Ronald Reagan

29. “Nothing is really work unless you would rather be doing something else.” -- James Barrie

30. “Happiness is the real sense of fulfillment that comes from hard work.” -- Joseph Barbara

Do you have a favorite motivational quote to add to this list? If so, share it in the comments section below.

Related: 10 Optimistic and Inspiring Quotes