Samsung Unveils a Keyboard Cover for Its Latest Phones

August 13, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Those rumors that Samsung would launch an oddball keyboard add-on? They're true.

The Korean tech firm has unveiled a Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Note 5 that, as the name suggests, gives you both a case and a hardware keyboard for those times when you need to punch out long messages. It'll retail for $80 when it launches in a few weeks, and will also be available for the Galaxy S6 Edge+, as well as the smaller S6 and S6 Edge.

The case consists of two parts: A rear panel and the front keyboard, which can be snapped onto the back of the phone when you don't need it. Once attached, the screen adapts to the keyboard, and there are conventional navigation buttons to replace the capacitive ones you've lost.

We can't imagine too many Note 5 owners picking this up (part of the point is that big screen), but it could hit the spot if you're jonesing for aBlackBerry-like experience on an Android phone.