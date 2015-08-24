Cross Channel Marketing

Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges (Infographic)

Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges (Infographic)
Image credit: Tatiana Niño | StockSnap.io
Maximizing cross channel marketing is more important than ever. But integrating elements such as web, email, point of sale, search and more can be a challenge. A recent survey by marketing firm Signal finds that only a very small fraction of companies are collecting data in such a way where they have a single view into what their customers want and need. This infographic summarizes its findings -- as well as important solutions to help you understand how to streamline efforts and focus just on what your clients -- and company -- needs.

Click to Enlarge

Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges (Infographic)

Related: 5 Ways To Optimize Your Digital Marketing Budget

