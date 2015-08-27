Accounting

Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows
Image credit: Intuit | Facebook
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Intuit is stepping up its QuickBooks game. The Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant yesterday announced a new online app companion for its popular accounting software solution. The latest offering in the QuickBooks Online ecosystem will be available for PCs that run the Windows operating system.

Billed by Intuit as a product that “brings the power of the cloud to the desktop for Windows users,” the new QuickBooks solution allows people to access its cloud-based service directly from their desktop computers. The app features full Windows support, including PC keyboard shortcuts, toolbars and menus. Of course, also included are all of the standard QuickBooks features designed to streamline small business owners’ day-to-day financial tasks. These include expense and sales tracking, tax record preparation and invoice creation and management.

intuit-ebooks-windows

Image credit: Intuit

Related: A Simple Guide to Understanding Your Profit and Loss Statement

“The new QuickBooks app for Windows was designed to seamlessly integrate with the native PC interface, and provides all the QuickBooks Online functionality customers expect,” Intuit senior product manager Richard Clark told Entrepreneur.

If you’re interested in downloading the new app, you can get it here. Current QuickBooks Online subscribers can log into the app with their existing login username and password details at no added cost. New users will need to create a QuickBooks Online account through the app and sign up for a monthly subscription. Prices range from $8 to $30 per month.

Related: 7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Accounting

Need Accounting Help? Learn How to Use QuickBooks for Less Than $20.

Accounting

The 5 Most Important Accounting Reports for Your Small Business

Accounting

4 Accounting Musts for SaaS Startups