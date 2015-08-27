Intuit Launches New Online QuickBooks App for Windows

August 27, 2015 2 min read

Intuit is stepping up its QuickBooks game. The Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant yesterday announced a new online app companion for its popular accounting software solution. The latest offering in the QuickBooks Online ecosystem will be available for PCs that run the Windows operating system.

Billed by Intuit as a product that “brings the power of the cloud to the desktop for Windows users,” the new QuickBooks solution allows people to access its cloud-based service directly from their desktop computers. The app features full Windows support, including PC keyboard shortcuts, toolbars and menus. Of course, also included are all of the standard QuickBooks features designed to streamline small business owners’ day-to-day financial tasks. These include expense and sales tracking, tax record preparation and invoice creation and management.

Image credit: Intuit

Related: A Simple Guide to Understanding Your Profit and Loss Statement

“The new QuickBooks app for Windows was designed to seamlessly integrate with the native PC interface, and provides all the QuickBooks Online functionality customers expect,” Intuit senior product manager Richard Clark told Entrepreneur.

If you’re interested in downloading the new app, you can get it here. Current QuickBooks Online subscribers can log into the app with their existing login username and password details at no added cost. New users will need to create a QuickBooks Online account through the app and sign up for a monthly subscription. Prices range from $8 to $30 per month.

Related: 7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)