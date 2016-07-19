Remembering Wayne Dyer: 20 Inspirational Quotes to Help You Become a Better You

July 19, 2016 4 min read

We lost a beautiful soul and human being on Aug. 29. Dr. Wayne Dyer was a pioneer in the personal-development field and made a profound difference in the lives of million of people all over the world.

Here are 20 quotes of his to not only remember a phenomenal human being, but to help motivate and inspire you to become a better you.

1. “Circumstances do not make a man, they reveal him.”

2. “If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t you will see obstacles.”

3. “Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change.”

4. “With everything that has happened to you, you can feel sorry for yourself or treat what has happened as a gift. Everything is either an opportunity to grow or an obstacle to keep you from growing. You get to choose.”

5. “Go for it now. The future is promised to no one.”

6. "When I chased after money, I never had enough. When I got my life on purpose and focused on giving of myself and everything that arrived into my life, then I was prosperous.”

7. "Stop acting as if life is a rehearsal. Live this day as if it were your last. The past is over and gone. The future is not guaranteed.”

8. "Everything you are against weakens you. Everything you are empowers you.”

9. "How people treat you is their karma. How you react is yours.”

10. "You cannot be lonely if you like the person you’re alone with.”

11. "Procrastination is one of the most common and deadliest of diseases and its toll on success and happiness is heavy.”

12. "There is no scarcity of opportunity to make a living at what you love. There’s only scarcity of resolve to make it happen.”

13. “You leave old habits behind by starting out with the thought, ‘I release the need for this in my life.'”

14. "The fact that you are willing to say, 'I do not understand, and it is fine,' is the greatest understanding you could exhibit."

15. "When you judge another, you do not define them, you define yourself."

16. "You may have convinced yourself that giving is impossible because you have too little for yourself. If you are not generous when it is difficult, you will not be generous when it is easy. Generosity is a function of the heart, not the wallet."

17. "It’s never crowded along the extra mile."

18. "Peace is the result of retraining your mind to process life as it is, rather than as you think it should be."

19. "When the choice is to be right or to be kind, always make the choice that brings peace."

20. "When you squeeze an orange, orange juice comes out, because that’s what’s inside. When you are squeezed, what comes out is what is inside."

One of the best ways to remember people and pay tribute to their lives is to carry on their legacies somehow, someway in your own life. Let these 20 quotes from Dr. Wayne Dyer motivate you to become more as a human being, tap into your limitless potential and take time out of your busy day to remember a man that transformed millions of lives in such a profound and powerful way.

