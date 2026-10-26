Europe Keeps Exporting Its Best Tech Founders to the U.S. — But Why?

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Key Takeaways American AI companies raised $355.9 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, more than eight times the roughly $42 billion Europe raised for AI in the same six months, a gap that keeps pulling ambitious founders west.

France carries one of the heaviest tax burden of any major economy, and its exit tax specifically targets founders who leave, taxing paper gains on a company they haven’t even sold yet.

Mistral just raised the largest equity round in European tech history, but that same announcement revealed it has quietly stepped back from competing head on for the best model, and is opening its platform to Chinese models instead.

Europe trains excellent AI researchers, and then watches a disproportionate share of them build their companies in the United States. The reasons aren’t mysterious once you look at the numbers, and the last few weeks gave us an unusually clear picture of what Europe is actually competing with.

I’m an AI engineer building ChatMakr, an AI-powered platform that creates multi-agent chatbots in seconds, from France. I also spent two years at an innovation financing firm, working closely with hundreds of Parisian tech founders. Here is what I’ve learned.

Why the European talent keeps leaving

Europe doesn’t have a talent problem. One mapping of global AI professionals estimates that it has roughly 30% more AI talent per capita than the United States. What it has is a capital and customer problem.

The first half of 2026 made that gap concrete: according to AI Weekly, American AI companies attracted $355.9 billion of the $412.7 billion invested by U.S. venture capital, about 86% of all U.S. venture dollars deployed during the period, while Europe’s entire AI venture haul for the same period was roughly $42 billion, about 8% of the global AI funding total.

Even European success stories bend toward the U.S. eventually: Klarna had to rebuild its product “nearly from the ground up” for the American market before its US revenue grew 58% year over year. Nvidia agreed to acquire Hugging Face for $12.93 billion in early September, and the deal represents an extraordinary exit for its three French founders, but Hugging Face was founded in 2016 in New York City, not Paris. Swedish startup Lovable is one of the rare exceptions, reaching a $6.6 billion valuation and $400 million in revenue without restructuring around a U.S. move.

The tax cost

Funding is only half the story. What happens once a company actually succeeds matters just as much, and this is where France in particular becomes a concern for founders. In the latest OECD data, covering 2024, France had a tax-to-GDP ratio of 43.5%, the second-highest in the OECD.

Then there’s the exit tax itself. If a founder has been a French tax resident for at least 6 of the previous 10 years and holds shares with an aggregate value exceeding €800,000, or shares representing at least 50% of a company’s profit rights, moving their tax residence out of France triggers taxation of the unrealized gain on those shares. A founder sitting on millions in paper gains can therefore face a potentially six- or seven-figure tax liability triggered by the move, even without having sold the shares.

A different funding mix

The funding that does exist in Europe also looks structurally different from what’s available in the U.S. Y Combinator and the broader American VC system give founders relatively fast equity financing in exchange for ownership and the expectation of rapid growth.

Europe, by contrast, has a much larger ecosystem of public and non-dilutive funding. In France, Bpifrance’s Prêt d’Amorçage can provide €50,000 to €100,000, rising to €300,000 where a regional guarantee is involved; the EIC Accelerator offers grants of up to €2.5 million without requiring equity if a company applies for grant-only support; and Germany’s ZIM programme provides substantial R&D subsidies, with eligible costs for individual projects now reaching €690,000. These programmes can help founders preserve their equity, but they generally come with more eligibility requirements, documentation and application processes than a VC round, and they don’t provide the same investor network or direct pressure to scale that an equity investor does.

Two French tax mechanisms are genuinely generous on paper. The Crédit d’Impôt Recherche gives companies a 30% tax credit on eligible R&D spending, with immediate reimbursement available to qualifying SMEs and other eligible companies, and the IP Box also offers a 10% preferential regime for qualifying IP income, including income from certain copyright-protected software, something the U.S. has no direct equivalent for. In practice, however, they can be difficult to use. R&D tax claims face detailed eligibility rules and scrutiny, and plenty of founders I’ve worked with either underclaim out of caution or skip these programs entirely because they don’t know the filing process well enough to trust it.

Mistral is betting beyond the frontier-model race

On Sept. 8, Mistral raised €3 billion in a Series D round led by Samsung at a post-money valuation over €21 billion, described as the largest equity funding round in European tech history. That’s genuinely a record, and it should be treated as one.

But read past the headline number and the strategy shift is just as notable. Mistral is no longer consistently at the top of the raw model benchmarks. On SWE-bench Verified, a widely used coding benchmark, DeepSeek V4 Pro leads at 80.6% and Qwen 3.6-27B scores 77.2%, while Mistral isn’t competitive at that tier. The strategy is broadening beyond the race to build a single best-in-class model. Mistral is investing heavily in compute, infrastructure and sovereign AI, while opening its platform to third-party models. The first one Mistral added wasn’t a European model: GLM-5.2, built by the Chinese lab Z.ai. The strategy suggests that Mistral sees owning the sovereign infrastructure layer as potentially as strategically valuable as competing at the model layer, even if that means hosting a Chinese competitor’s weights.

The bottom line

None of this means Europe is out of the race. Mistral’s move toward sovereign infrastructure is a genuinely different bet than trying to out-model OpenAI or Anthropic, and it might be the smarter one long term if European governments actually prioritize data control the way they say they do. The Hugging Face outcome shows that European founders can build category-defining companies. If Europe wants that story to end differently next time, the fix isn’t more talent. It’s more capital willing to bet on that talent before it boards a flight to San Francisco.