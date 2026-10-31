Aspiring Children’s Book Authors Can Get This AI Publishing Tool for $30

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: IllustratorMagic Pro helps independent creators generate stories, illustrations, and layouts in one place. Get a lifetime subscription for $30 (reg. $499), with code SAVE25.

Writing a children’s book is one thing. Making sure your main character doesn’t mysteriously change faces halfway through is another. For self-publishing authors and creative entrepreneurs, bringing an illustrated story to life involves a lot more than a little imagination. IllustratorMagic Pro aims to simplify the process by generating stories, illustrations, and page layouts in one place, while keeping characters consistent from beginning to end. You can get a lifetime subscription for $30 (reg. $499) for a limited time.

A little help bringing your stories to life

All you need to get started is a story idea, a few character details, and an illustration style. IllustratorMagic then generates the text, artwork, and page layout, handling several steps of the bookmaking process in one place.

One particularly useful feature is its approach to character consistency. The AI is designed to maintain a character’s appearance throughout a book, so your main character won’t suddenly look like a completely different person a few pages later. This helps keep the visual storytelling consistent, even as characters move through different scenes and settings.

Creators can choose from four illustration styles: watercolor, 3D cartoon, clay animation, and sketch. The platform also supports personalized characters, including ones modeled after a specific child or person, opening up possibilities for custom storybooks and personalized publishing projects.

For entrepreneurs interested in self-publishing, IllustratorMagic includes commercial usage rights and 300 DPI PDF exports with typography and layout features designed for printing. It can also generate comics and coloring books, giving creators additional formats to explore. As with any AI-generated material, reviewing the writing, illustrations, and final layout before publishing is still important.

The Pro plan allows up to 1,000 books in total, with a maximum of 20 books per month and 20 illustrations per book. It’s entirely browser-based, so there’s no software to install, and you can access it from multiple devices.

Get lifetime access to IllustratorMagic Pro for $30 (reg. $499), with code SAVE25.

StackSocial prices subject to change.