Yogi Berra's 10 Best Quotes for Entrepreneurs

September 23, 2015 3 min read

Even if you aren't a baseball fan, you're sure to have heard the "Yogisms" of Yogi Berra.

The baseball great passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 90. While Berra was a Yankee's legend, his baseball skills are often overshadowed by his witty sayings. While Berra asserts with typical sharp wit that he "really didn't say everything [he] said," his iconic quotes can serve as important lessons for entrepreneurs.

In honor of Berra's passing, here are 10 Yogisms that every entrepreneur should take to heart.

1. If you don't know where you're going, you might not get there.

Without a plan, even the most brilliant business can get lost. You need to have goals, create milestones and have a strategy in place to set yourself up for success.

2. It ain't over till it's over.

One of Berra's most famous quotes is a favorite amongst entrepreneurs who have snatched success from the jaws of defeat -- or bankruptcy. Every entrepreneur deals with fears of failure. However, the truly successful know how to face these fears and keep on working.

3. You wouldn't have won if we'd beaten you.

In an age when collaboration is often trendier than competition, entrepreneurs can learn a thing or two from Berra's approach to competitors. While partnerships can be great, it's key to remember that at the end of the day, being No. 1 means defeating everyone else.

4. When you come to a fork in the road, take it.

Struggling with indecision? Think of Berra's iconic turn of phrase and know that making the wrong choice is better than stalling indefinitely.

5. Congratulations. I knew the record would stand until it was broken.

Records and achievements are made to be broken. For entrepreneurs, that means constant innovation, unless you want to surrender the upper hand.

6. We made too many wrong mistakes.

Is there such thing as a right mistake? In business, yes -- one that you learn and grow from.

7. If the world was perfect, it wouldn't be.

In an era of constant innovation, it's important to remember there will always be new problems and demands that require entrepreneurial solutions.

8. You don’t have to swing hard to hit a home run. If you got the timing, it’ll go.

Sometime, the biggest challenge isn't coming up with a great business idea; it's coming up with the right idea at the right time.

9. You can observe a lot by just watching.

Instead of instantly reacting next time you face a challenge, sit back and take notes. Doing your homework and keeping an eye on the competition will pay off in the long run.

10. Ninety percent of the game is half mental.

Before twisting your brain into a pretzel trying to figure out the math on this one, take a deep breath and direct your attention to more important outlets. Business preparedness and research is key to your success. After all, 90 percent of the entrepreneurial game is half mental.

