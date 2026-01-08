Get Lifetime Access to Thousands of Award-Winning Documentaries for Just $150

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Documentary viewership has increased by 56% in recent years as professionals seek educational content they can actually learn from, research from Nielsen says. If you’re an entrepreneur who is looking to stay informed on emerging trends, technological breakthroughs or historical patterns that shape business strategy, streaming entertainment that actually teaches you something makes sense. Now you can dive into thousands of world-class documentaries on science, history and technology with a Curiosity Stream Standard Plan and it’s currently available to new users for only $149.99.

Content that expands your knowledge base

Curiosity Stream was founded by John Hendricks, the visionary behind Discovery Communications, so the quality and depth of content reflect decades of documentary expertise. The platform offers thousands of films and series covering science, technology, history, nature, art and more – all in high definition.

New content gets added weekly, so you’re not stuck rewatching the same material over and over again. Series like “Engineering the Future” explore cutting-edge innovations, while “Deep Time History” connects historical patterns to modern business. “Autonomy” digs into automation and AI developments that affect every industry.

The platform works on multiple devices with downloadable content for offline viewing. So you can start watching your favorite documentaries on your laptop and finish on your phone without losing your place. Multiple search tools let you quickly find documentaries on specific topics relevant to your industry or interests.

Curiosity Stream has earned a 4.7 out of 5 stars rating on Apple’s App Store and won an Emmy Award for “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places.” Flixed notes that “Curiosity Stream’s solid catalog of documentaries gives people who want fact-based programming a home.”

Professionals with hectic lives and anyone who wants to stay current on technology and global trends will appreciate the opportunity to learn through visual storytelling rather than dense books for a pleasant change.

