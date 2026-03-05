Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Past partnerships highlight the necessity of in-depth vetting to avoid inefficiencies and align future goals.

Key considerations for sustainable partnerships include industry track record, funding model, team structure and long-term strategy.

I’ve spent two decades building software that makes property management simpler, smarter and more efficient. One of the many lessons I’ve learned along the way is that trying to master everything ourselves isn’t the answer. Instead, I’m proud to have long-standing partnerships with dozens of other tech providers, creating seamless integrations that boost efficiency and elevate the client experience. By leveraging the expertise of other industry professionals, we can focus on our core strengths while delivering a more comprehensive software solution.

Unfortunately, not every partnership works out. Years ago, we partnered with a company to streamline the process of collecting security deposits for our clients. On paper, it seemed like a perfect fit — but in practice, the company’s inexperience in our industry slowed progress to a crawl. Development dragged on for months, and even after we eventually launched the integration, the partnership fell apart a few years later when the company shifted priorities and stopped supporting the product entirely. Countless hours of effort in development, marketing and client support were lost — and I vowed to never let my team waste their time again.

That experience — and others like it — reminded me how important it is to truly know who you’re getting into business with. These days, we evaluate potential partners much more rigorously, ensuring that every collaboration we invest in is sustainable and mutually beneficial. Here are the essential questions I now ask before moving forward with any partnership.

What is your track record in our industry?

Industry experience isn’t just about knowledge or familiarity — it’s about executing solutions under real-world conditions. We look for partners who have a deep, proven understanding of regulatory complexity, customer expectations and the day-to-day challenges our property management clients face. That kind of experience doesn’t always show up in a pitch deck.

A strong track record shows me that a company knows how to build products — and partnerships — that actually work in practice, not just in theory. We ask for concrete examples of past integrations, lessons learned and how they’ve responded when priorities inevitably shift. Teams that have been through market cycles and shifts are much more likely to adapt and follow through. Prior partnerships are especially telling — have they been built to last, or quietly sunsetted after a year or two?

At the end of the day, experience reduces risk. By partnering with companies that have demonstrated staying power in our industry, we’re able to create integrations that continue to deliver value long after the initial launch.

What does your funding model look like?

A company’s funding model is a strong signal of how decisions are made. Whether a potential partner is bootstrapped, venture-backed or privately held influences expectations, roadmaps and long-term vision. As a bootstrapped, independently owned small business, we’re able to make decisions based on what’s best for our customers and our employees, rather than answer to a board of investors. It’s often helpful when our partners can operate with a similar values-driven agility.

Well-funded companies can invest in innovation and support, but that funding can also come with increased pressure to scale quickly, pivot prematurely or sunset products that no longer align with investor priorities. Sustainably funded companies tend to move more deliberately, prioritizing profitability and customer retention, but they may have fewer resources to weather downturns or accelerate development.

Explore how resilient the business has been through past market shifts. Understanding a potential partner’s funding model helps set realistic expectations, reduce risk and assess whether their incentives and long-term goals are truly in line with your own.

How is your team structured?

Understanding where a company operates and how its team is structured might seem basic, but it’s important. We consider carefully where employees are located, the size of the team and what’s handled in-house versus outsourced — details that directly impact accessibility, responsiveness and accountability.

For us, partnering with other fully U.S.-based teams often leads to better alignment on time zones, faster communication and more efficient collaboration overall. When teams are accessible during the same working hours and closely connected to both the product and the customer, problems tend to be resolved faster and partnerships run more smoothly.

What is your five-year plan?

Are your partners building for the long term, or simply capitalizing on opportunities for short-term gains? Asking questions about future vision, goals and priorities will give valuable insight into strategic direction, growth plans and how leadership teams think beyond the next product launch or funding round. Understanding where your partnership fits into that five-year plan will reveal if the integration is a meaningful piece of their roadmap, or a nice-to-have that might be deprioritized when markets shift.

In my experience, misaligned timelines are one of the fastest ways partnerships fail. When both companies share long-term goals, complementary strengths and a commitment to the long term, decision-making becomes easier, investments of time and money are more intentional and the partnership is far more likely to evolve and deliver value over time.

While I’ve had my own missteps when it comes to business partnerships, I’ve also seen firsthand how the right collaborations can spark innovative solutions that drive meaningful change. When companies join forces and work together, they unlock new opportunities to accelerate progress, solve bigger challenges and create value that would be difficult — maybe impossible — to achieve alone.

