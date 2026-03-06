Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Even as global transactions increase, chargebacks and disputes are rising at a faster rate, particularly for small-ticket items like subscriptions or digital goods.

Merchants are working harder to recover less money, making even “minor” disputes financially significant at scale.

The payments industry is at an inflection point.

After analyzing transaction patterns, dispute trends and technological shifts across our global client base, one trend is becoming impossible to ignore: disputes are growing faster than the transactions they stem from — and each individual dispute is declining in “value.”

This shift will define 2026.

We’re not just seeing more chargebacks; we’re seeing disputes become smaller, faster and more automated. While the transaction dispute system is getting quicker, it’s not necessarily better.

The great dispute devaluation

Here’s what we mean by devaluation.

Payments are growing rapidly. Global ecommerce continues to expand each year, but chargebacks are increasing at a faster rate than overall transaction volume, according to industry reporting from Juniper Research and Mastercard’s chargeback monitoring data. Meanwhile, individual transaction values are getting smaller, especially in subscriptions, digital goods, and buy now, pay later (BNPL).

That creates a math problem.

Lower transaction values. More disputes. Higher operational costs to fight them.

In simple terms: we’re working harder to recover less money.

Low-ticket disputes are becoming the dominant issue. In recurring subscription models, friendly fraud can represent the overwhelming majority of disputes. For customized or high-value retail purchases, dispute rates remain lower, but still carry higher financial impact per case.

When merchants operate at a 10% profit margin, recovering from $1 million in chargeback losses can require more than $10 million in new sales just to break even. That’s why even “small” disputes matter at scale.

The devaluation isn’t just about dollars. It’s also about quality.

Today, a single transaction might be scored multiple times across fraud tools that rely on overlapping data. That redundancy adds cost without adding clarity. As transparency increases, businesses are starting to question whether they’re paying for the same risk decision multiple times.

The friction-free future

Chargebacks are becoming easier to file. Thanks to technological advances like automated systems and mobile banking apps, transaction disputes that used to take days to settle now happen in seconds. While this convenience improves customer experience, it also changes consumer behavior dramatically.

When disputing a charge is as easy as tapping a screen, consumers are more likely to use that option instead of contacting the merchant first. As banks transform the dispute experience into a competitive advantage rather than a protection mechanism, they create a race to the bottom that merchants will ultimately fund.

The result? More low-value disputes, faster reimbursements and higher write-offs.

With financial institutions investing heavily in digital dispute experiences, we’re entering a new era of friction-free disputes, one that will challenge merchants to adapt without absorbing all the cost.

Real-time alerts and the rise of accountability

One of the biggest shifts for our industry this year is real-time dispute alerts.

Instead of finding out about a dispute until after it has been escalated to a chargeback, merchants now have the ability to receive instant notifications through APIs and webhooks. This, in turn, allows them to issue a refund to the customer and prevent a formal chargeback, or choose to challenge the dispute if they deem it illegitimate.

For illegitimate disputes, merchants who respond within 24 hours to alerts win 35% more cases, while those consistently addressing every dispute will see win rates improve by a factor of 100% or more.

However, this sword cuts both ways. Merchants who receive alerts but fail to defend chargebacks will see a 50% increase in alerts, chargebacks, and friendly fraud. The system will become self-reinforcing, with good actors getting better outcomes while passive participants suffer accelerating losses.

This is where remediation services come in.

Chargeback remediation isn’t just “fighting” disputes. It includes:

Automated evidence collection and submission

Real-time refund strategies

Fraud filtering optimization

Dispute data reconciliation

Performance benchmarking across issuers

In other words, remediation is about managing the entire dispute lifecycle — not just responding at the end.

As tools become more transparent and work together, we expect more accountability across the payments ecosystem. Invalid or duplicate chargebacks are being identified more effectively. Businesses are demanding clearer standards and better reconciliation between fraud and dispute data.

We’re likely to see growth in reconciliation services throughout 2026, in particular solutions that align fraud alerts, authorization data, and dispute records so merchants and banks aren’t working from conflicting information.

Automation: Powerful, but not perfect

Automation will dramatically reduce case handling time in 2026. What once took nearly an hour of manual review can now happen in seconds. But automation doesn’t solve everything.

For high-value transactions, combining automation with human review significantly improves outcomes. Hybrid models where AI prepares the case and a specialist reviews edge cases consistently outperform “automation only” approaches.

For very small-ticket disputes, however, automation may simply accelerate write-offs rather than recoveries.

The takeaway: technology improves speed and scale. Human oversight improves judgment.

The best-performing organizations will blend both.

Infrastructure matters more than ever

Payment resilience will transition from “nice to have” to “mission critical” in 2026.

Merchants relying on a single payment service provider (PSP) face higher risk of downtime and lower authorization flexibility. Multi-provider strategies are becoming more common as businesses recognize the revenue impact of outages and failed authorizations.

At the same time, smarter authentication is replacing blanket security measures. Risk-based authentication improves approval rates while reducing false positives. Behavioral signals and device recognition are proving more effective than older tools that rely solely on static matching.

Device ID will emerge as the superior identification method, while order history replaces outdated AVS matching, which triggers excessive false positives.

In a high-volume, low-margin environment, even small improvements in approval rates or fraud accuracy have an outsized financial impact.

A year of contradictions

The payments landscape of 2026 is a land of contradictions.

We’ll be faster, but busier. More automated, but still reliant on human expertise. Handling more disputes, while each dispute carries less value.

These contradictions aren’t bugs in the system; they’re features of an industry undergoing fundamental transformation. The businesses that succeed won’t be the ones resisting change. They’ll be the ones who understand that disputes are no longer isolated events. They’re data points in a broader operational strategy.

The era of friction-free payments has arrived. Now the question is whether the industry can build friction-smart dispute management to match it.