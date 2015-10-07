What Entrepreneur360 'Controllers' Know: Watch Markets and Keep the Customer Happy

October 7, 2015 3 min read

Through surveys and available data, we've examined hundreds of small businesses and come away with six archetypal sets of practices and characteristics that we believe are representative of most growth companies operating today.

The qualifications were simple: Companies had to be domestically owned, privately held, for-profit and have shown net capacity growth over at least two years, with an employee size in 2015 of 10 to 1,000.

Below, we examine the traits of Controllers, one of the six archetypes of the Entrepreneur360™ Performance Index. To see the other five archetypes, click here.

This group keeps its focus on customers and suppliers. They pay close attention to what’s going on in their markets and do what it takes to keep customers happy. Controllers don’t grow especially fast compared to their peers, but they do grow rather steadily, and work for the long-term.

Key characteristics

Controllers take pains to get the input of customers and suppliers in business planning.

They are careful to establish an annual growth target, and they often match their peers in confidence in meeting that goal.

They constantly research their markets and use the findings to make decisions.

Takeaway

Controllers hit reasonable growth targets and find ways to flourish even in tough markets.

Baird Group Founded: 1991 Business Type: Healthcare Website: http://baird-group.com

Bloomery Plantation Distillery Founded: 2011 Business Type: Beverage Website: http://bloomerysweetshine.com

Bottlenose Founded: 2010 Business Type: Analytics Website: https://bottlenose.com

Camgian Microsystems Founded: 2006 Business Type: IT hardware/Software developer Website: http://www.camgian.com

CommunicateHealth Founded: 2009 Business Type: Healthcare Website: http://communicatehealth.com

Dimagi Founded: 2002 Business Type: IT products Website: http://www.dimagi.com

DocuTAP Founded: 2000 Business Type: Healthcare Website: http://docutap.com

GetVoIP Founded: 2012 Business Type: Communication Website: http://getvoip.com

GSM Nation Founded: 2010 Business Type: Retailer Website: http://www.gsmnation.com

Herschman Architects Founded: 1974 Business Type: Architectural/Engineering Website: http://www.herschmanarchitects.com

iControl Universal Collaboration Solution Founded: 2005 Business Type: SaaS technology Website: http://www.icucsolutions.com

Jackrabbit Technologies Founded: 2004 Business Type: Software Website: https://www.jackrabbittech.com

LCDcycle Founded: 2010 Business Type: Reseller Website: http://www.lcdcycle.com

Lemonly Founded: 2011 Business Type: Infographics Website: http://lemonly.com

Local Eye Site Founded: 2007 Business Type: Staffing Website: https://localeyesite.com

MeritHall Founded: 2011 Business Type: Resource management Website: http://merithall.com

MN8 Foxfire Founded: 2010 Business Type: Manufacturing Website: http://www.mn8foxfire.com

Mobius Consulting Founded: 2011 Business Type: Engineering Website: http://mobius-llc.com

Param Software Corporation Founded: 2006 Business Type: Staffing Website: http://param-solutions.com

PEDEGO ELECTRIC BIKES Founded: 2009 Business Type: Manufacturing Website: https://www.pedegoelectricbikes.com

proof eyewear Founded: 2010 Business Type: Manufacturing Website: http://www.iwantproof.com

Raizana Tea Co. Founded: 2009 Business Type: Food Website: http://raizana.com

SeaSnax Founded: 2010 Business Type: Food Website: http://www.seasnax.com

Signature Party Rentals Founded: 1986 Business Type: Rentals Website: http://www.signatureparty.com

SoapBox Soaps Founded: 2010 Business Type: Manufacturing Website: https://www.soapboxsoaps.com

Stamford Innovation Center Founded: 2012 Business Type: Incubator/Co-working space Website: http://www.stamfordicenter.com

Syndio Founded: 2009 Business Type: HR software/Analytics Website: https://synd.io

The SALUS Group, Inc. Founded: 2005 Business Type: Healthcare Website: http://www.thesalusgroup.com

ThunderCat Technology Founded: 2008 Business Type: IT products Website: http://www.thundercattech.com

Trepoint Founded: 2011 Business Type: Branding Website: http://www.trepoint.com

ZOZI Founded: 2008 Business Type: Travel Website: http://www.zozi.com

Read more about each archetype: