What Entrepreneur360 'Controllers' Know: Watch Markets and Keep the Customer Happy

Through surveys and available data, we've examined hundreds of small businesses and come away with six archetypal sets of practices and characteristics that we believe are representative of most growth companies operating today.

The qualifications were simple: Companies had to be domestically owned, privately held, for-profit and have shown net capacity growth over at least two years, with an employee size in 2015 of 10 to 1,000.

Below, we examine the traits of Controllers, one of the six archetypes of the Entrepreneur360™ Performance Index. To see the other five archetypes, click here.  

This group keeps its focus on customers and suppliers. They pay close attention to what’s going on in their markets and do what it takes to keep customers happy. Controllers don’t grow especially fast compared to their peers, but they do grow rather steadily, and work for the long-term. 

Key characteristics

  • Controllers take pains to get the input of customers and suppliers in business planning. 
  • They are careful to establish an annual growth target, and they often match their peers in confidence in meeting that goal.
  • They constantly research their markets and use the findings to make decisions.

Takeaway

Controllers hit reasonable growth targets and find ways to flourish even in tough markets.

Baird Group

Baird Group

Founded: 1991
Business Type: Healthcare
Bloomery Plantation Distillery

Bloomery Plantation Distillery

Founded: 2011
Business Type: Beverage
Bottlenose

Bottlenose

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Analytics
Camgian Microsystems

Camgian Microsystems

Founded: 2006
Business Type: IT hardware/Software developer
CommunicateHealth

CommunicateHealth

Founded: 2009
Business Type: Healthcare
Dimagi

Dimagi

Founded: 2002
Business Type: IT products
DocuTAP

DocuTAP

Founded: 2000
Business Type: Healthcare
GetVoIP

GetVoIP

Founded: 2012
Business Type: Communication
GSM Nation

GSM Nation

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Retailer
Herschman Architects

Herschman Architects

Founded: 1974
Business Type: Architectural/Engineering
iControl Universal Collaboration Solution

iControl Universal Collaboration Solution

Founded: 2005
Business Type: SaaS technology
Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit Technologies

Founded: 2004
Business Type: Software
LCDcycle

LCDcycle

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Reseller
Lemonly

Lemonly

Founded: 2011
Business Type: Infographics
Local Eye Site

Local Eye Site

Founded: 2007
Business Type: Staffing
MeritHall

MeritHall

Founded: 2011
Business Type: Resource management
MN8 Foxfire

MN8 Foxfire

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Manufacturing
Mobius Consulting

Mobius Consulting

Founded: 2011
Business Type: Engineering
Param Software Corporation

Param Software Corporation

Founded: 2006
Business Type: Staffing
PEDEGO ELECTRIC BIKES

PEDEGO ELECTRIC BIKES

Founded: 2009
Business Type: Manufacturing
proof eyewear

proof eyewear

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Manufacturing
Raizana Tea Co.

Raizana Tea Co.

Founded: 2009
Business Type: Food
SeaSnax

SeaSnax

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Food
Signature Party Rentals

Signature Party Rentals

Founded: 1986
Business Type: Rentals
SoapBox Soaps

SoapBox Soaps

Founded: 2010
Business Type: Manufacturing
Stamford Innovation Center

Stamford Innovation Center

Founded: 2012
Business Type: Incubator/Co-working space
Syndio

Syndio

Founded: 2009
Business Type: HR software/Analytics
The SALUS Group, Inc.

The SALUS Group, Inc.

Founded: 2005
Business Type: Healthcare
ThunderCat Technology

ThunderCat Technology

Founded: 2008
Business Type: IT products
Trepoint

Trepoint

Founded: 2011
Business Type: Branding
ZOZI

ZOZI

Founded: 2008
Business Type: Travel

 

 

Read more about each archetype:

