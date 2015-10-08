Facebook

Forget a 'Dislike' Button. Facebook Is Testing Cute Emoji 'Reactions' Instead.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Forget a 'Dislike' Button. Facebook Is Testing Cute Emoji 'Reactions' Instead.
Image credit: Facebook
Facebook emojis
Former West Coast Editor
4 min read

This post was last updated on Oct. 8, 2015 at 12:17 p.m. ET.

Facebook has all the feels -- except for “dislike” -- and it’s finally letting them out.

Today the social media giant began testing “Reactions,” a set of emoji-style buttons that people can use to show how they feel about their friends’ status updates. Here’s to fewer moments of awkwardly scrolling past posts you don’t exactly like.

Today we’re launching a pilot test of Reactions — a more expressive Like button. As you can see, it’s not a “dislike” button, though we hope it addresses the spirit of this request more broadly. We studied which comments and reactions are most commonly and universally expressed across Facebook, then worked to design an experience around them that was elegant and fun. Starting today Ireland and Spain can start loving, wow-ing, or expressing sympathy to posts on Facebook by hovering or long-pressing the Like button wherever they see it. We’ll use the feedback from this to improve the feature and hope to roll it out to everyone soon.

Posted by Chris Cox on Thursday, October 8, 2015

On top of the long lonely “like” option, users will also see a thumbs-up button, a heart button and five round emo faces. The emoji’s emotional range is a bit limited, conveying only the feelings “sad” and “angry,” along with “haha,” “yay” and “wow,” whatever those really mean. How will your friends know if you’re throwing Reactions around sarcastically, we wonder?

Related: Coming Soon: A Facebook 'Dislike' Button

Image Credit: Facebook

The emojis will be available on all News Feed and Pages posts, on Facebook's web platform and iOS and Android apps.

So, yes, “Like” is finally getting some expressive company, mainly because users demanded more response choices and Facebook listened. That’s how the social giant spins it at least. "As you can see, it's not a “dislike” button, though we hope it addresses the spirit of this request more broadly," Facebook’s chief product officer Chris Cox said on his wall today. "We studied which comments and reactions are most commonly and universally expressed across Facebook, then worked to design an experience around them that was elegant and fun."

We like the idea of emotive extensions to the good, old "like" button, too, but we’re not getting excited just yet. Why? Because only Facebookers in Spain and Ireland are currently testing out Reactions. We asked Facebook when and if the new buttons will roll out stateside, but the company did not answer this question in its response.

Image Credit: Facebook

Related: The Psychology Behind Why We Like, Share and Comment on Facebook (Infographic)

If you were crossing your fingers for a cranky “dislike” button, it’s the sad face for you. Don’t expect one in the next Facebook update, or possibly ever, despite Mark Zuckerberg saying last month that his company was “working on it and shipping it.” Doodling will have to do for now.

Meanwhile, businesses that market on Facebook might not say “yay” to Reactions, as they can’t be disabled, positive or negative ones, “loves,” “wows” and “angry” and “sad” emoji included. They’ll appear on whatever people post, individuals or marketers, for everyone to see. How do you “like” that?

Related: How Facebook 'Likes' Could Be Used to Make Personality-Based Hiring Decisions

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response

Facebook

The Deadly Poison Sarin Was Detected in a Mailbag at Facebook's Offices in California

Facebook

Facebook's Cryptocurrency: Everything We Know So Far