Twitter

Twitter Is Slashing 8 Percent of Its Workforce

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Is Slashing 8 Percent of Its Workforce
Image credit: Twitter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter Inc said it would lay off up to 336 employees, or about 8 percent of its global workforce, as part of a plan to streamline operations.

The layoffs, mainly in the company's product and engineering functions, come about a week after the microblogging service provider appointed co-founder Jack Dorsey its permanent chief executive. 

"We feel strongly that engineering will move much faster with a smaller and nimbler team, while remaining the biggest percentage of our workforce," Dorsey said in a letter to employees. "And the rest of the organization will be streamlined in parallel."

Shares of Twitter, which had about 4,100 employees globally as of June 30, rose 1.5 percent to $29.18 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company said it expected to incur about $10 million-$20 million in severance costs and $5 million-$15 million in restructuring charges. Twitter expects to record most of these pretax restructuring charges in the quarter ending Dec. 31, it said.

The company is working to rekindle growth after its latest quarterly results in July revealed the slowest rise in monthly average users since it went public in 2013.

Technology news website Re/code first reported the planned layoffs on Oct. 9.

Twitter also said it expected its third-quarter revenue to be at or above the higher end of its forecast range of $545 million-$560 million. The company estimated its adjusted EBITDA at or above the higher end its forecast range of $110 million-$115 million.

Twitter will report its third-quarter results on Oct. 27 after the market closes.

Up to Monday's close, the company's shares had fallen about 20 percent this year.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Twitter

Like It or Not, You're Getting Twitter's Redesigned Website Soon

Twitter

5 Unconventional Ways to Grow Your Business Using Twitter

Twitter

President Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Blasting Platform for Bias