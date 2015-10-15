Jimmy Fallon Debuts New 'Super Fan' Sportswear Line

October 15, 2015 2 min read

Fallon’s put a fun, fresh take on fandom with a style that’s all his own.

Last night on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the host unveiled a new clothing line for sports fans called Hands High. What makes this line different from other sports apparel lines is the placement of the logo. In addition to having the symbol for a team of choice on the front of a fan’s shirt, Hands High also puts the logo on the side, under the armpits. This way, team spirit is on full display when people raise their arms overhead to cheer, high-five or partake in The Wave.

Image Credit: Hands High

To get this idea off the ground, Fallon partnered with G-III, a holding company for apparel brands, to create the clothing line that includes men’s short-sleeve and long-sleeve T-shirts as well as zip hoodies and pullover sweatshirts. Women’s and kids’ clothing will be part of a planned expansion of the brand, according to a press release.

Prices range from approximately $33 to $80. Featuring teams from the professional leagues for baseball, basketball, football and hockey, Hands High is selling online at websites for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fanatics and the online stores for individual sports leagues.

