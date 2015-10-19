Funding

How Thought-Leadership Content Can Help Your Company Attract Funding

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Thought-Leadership Content Can Help Your Company Attract Funding
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Vice President of Influence & Co.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It isn’t enough for companies to have great products or services. Investors need to know the people behind the business and why they’re worth big investments. Executive branding through thought leadership speaks to a company’s sophistication, credibility and marketability -- and content plays a critical role in developing the kind of authority that attracts investors.

Thought-leadership content can help turn savvy companies into influential ones. Rand Fishkin, founder and former CEO of Moz, opened many doors for his company through thought leadership. Fishkin became the go-to guy in SEO through articles, webinars, speaking engagements and other content. His expert voice helped Moz attract more than $19 million in investments.

Related: How to Use Content to Gain Credibility in Sales

Here are some tactics you can use to build the type of professional brand that’s attractive to investors and clients:

1. Talk about business-building tactics.

Create and publish articles that showcase your unique approach to running a company. Publishing on the process of building your business demonstrates your process of overcoming challenges and problems, which is possibly the most important thing to any investor. Investors need to know their money is going to someone who knows how to lead a business, keeps the finances in order and makes wise decisions.

Related: 5 Steps to Becoming a Thought Leader in Your Industry

2. Show your niche industry expertise.

In addition to a general ability to lead and grow a business, investors need to know you’re the right person to do that in your industry. What makes you uniquely qualified to scale a company in your industry? Are you applying a new way of thinking to old problems? In the end, what makes you different from the next company in trying to solve those problems? Share your stories, ideas and general thoughts about the challenges you’re solving on your company blog and in relevant industry publications.

3. Establish influence among your key audiences.

A young company that has an engaged following of key customers has an advantage over one that key customers haven’t heard of yet. Building your brand as an influencer in your industry is an investment that will go a long way toward bringing opportunities to your business.

4. Develop discoverability and distribution strategies.

If you’re investing in your executive brand, make sure your efforts are discoverable. Share your published articles and blog posts on Medium, LinkedIn and social networks, and send relevant pieces to peers and investors to maximize potential opportunities. You want to make it easy for someone who’s researching you to find out how valuable you really are. For more tips on how to leverage your content, check out our content maximization checklist.

Executive branding serves as a powerful tool for attracting investors. Executives who have a strong body of published work can point to it as a resource for potential investors who like to see initiative and momentum before they come aboard. Thought-leadership content helps prove that a company has a strong leader and serious earning potential.

Related: 9 Habits of Profoundly Influential People

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

How to Get an SBA Loan Approved Before the Looming Government Shutdown

Funding

These Funding and Business Assistance Programs Are Helping Felons Restart Their Lives

Funding

3 Warning Signs That Your Startup Isn't Positioned to Secure Funding