October 16, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Match Group, the IAC-owned and controlled parent company of some of the biggest dating apps and websites, filed to go public Friday.

The portfolio of dating companies include Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Match, HowAboutWe and OKCupid.

Its trailing 12 months revenue is $1 billion and net earning is $177.5 million. The group generated $49.3 million in net profit during the first six months of 2015.

Here's the SEC filing.