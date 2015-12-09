My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

What Disney's VIP Treatment Can Teach You About Email Marketing

Landing prospects on social media is one thing. Getting them deeper into your sales funnel is another. Learn how Disney has cracked the code.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Disney's VIP Treatment Can Teach You About Email Marketing
Image credit: Pixabay
Disneyland Castle
VIP Contributor
Founder of Powerful Professionals
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In their book No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing, business coach and consultant Dan S. Kennedy and marketing strategist Kim Walsh-Phillips show you how to use direct response marketing principles on a variety of social media platforms to drive real results and profit. In this edited excerpt, the authors explain why Disney can teach you something valuable about email marketing.

As a fan of Disney, I think one of the greatest services it offers is a VIP guided tour. This allows you to do things such as skip to the front of the line, get led in through secret back doors, and basically do more in one day (and in great style) than most people may ever imagine.

It’s a premium service, so as you can imagine, there are people who say the price is exorbitant. These are the same people who complain about having to wait in long lines at Disney and only having time to go on four attractions during the entire day.

Maybe if they considered that you can, for example, go on 12 attractions in the time it takes others to go on one attraction, they would see the value in the price of the VIP tour. Maybe they’d realize that in the end, with a guide, you can do in one day what it takes the average person multiple days, even a week, to do.

I see this same situation in business all the time: People look for the easiest, fastest, or cheapest route without considering the whole picture.

Email marketing is a prime example.

Many businesses think, because it’s so easy to use, they don’t need to put as much thought, time, or planning into email marketing as they do with direct mail campaigns. Then these same people complain about their poor email open rates, declining click-throughs, and deflated results.

If you want better results, you have to consider the whole picture. And you have to invest in making your emails better.

For instance, one key disadvantage of email is that there are a lot more emails flooding your customers’ inboxes every day, many more than there are pieces of mail being delivered to their regular mail box.

That means a lot more competition for eyeballs. So you don’t want to be sloppy about what you're sending.

Rather than firing off an email in 10 minutes and blasting it out to your entire prospect or customer list without giving it much thought or consideration, take the time to establish a plan with response or conversion goals so you know exactly what you want your audience to do before you ever write your email. And make sure you’ve included the core elements needed in each email you send.

Consistency is also a factor. While you can do a campaign in the mail at random times, once you start sending emails, you should deliver them consistently week in, week out without exception. If you send email in a hit or miss, random fashion, and go missing from their inbox, people will forget about you in a heartbeat—even if you return to a regular, predictable schedule at a later date.

This doesn’t mean you can’t send emails at other times apart from your schedule. If you take care of the readers on your email list by sending valuable, relevant emails at regular intervals, they will pay attention at other times, too.

There are many strategies you can combine with your email marketing to improve your results and increase your profits, too—in many cases, well beyond the standard ROI you see quoted in many studies.

In fact, rarely do I consult with a client where there aren’t untapped opportunities within its email strategy, including ways to combine email with other media to get a higher response and strategies to use with its opt-ins that can separate the looky-loos from hyper-active buyers, increase its profits, improve click-throughs, or even create more loyal customers, clients, or patients.

You should always split test your subject lines, layout, email length, time sent, call to action, and so on, and then examine your results to see what's working and what isn’t.

There's no free pass to the front of the line. If you want your emails to be the first thing your customers want to open, you have to invest the necessary time and resources in making them worthy.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Rebrand

Marketing

6 Ways to Find Clients Online and Offline

Marketing

Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized